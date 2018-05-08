Advertisement
Today in Entertainment: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons reportedly welcome a baby boy; Trevor Noah flummoxed by Rudy Giuliani's media blitz
751 posts
  • Music
  • Celebrity
By

Like a prayer answered, Madonna blesses Met Gala with a heavenly performance

Madonna, the ultimate Catholicism-as-high-fashion hipster, gave a surprise performance at Monday's Met Gala.
Madonna, the ultimate Catholicism-as-high-fashion hipster, gave a surprise performance at Monday's Met Gala. (Charles Sykes / Invision/Associated Press)

Taking Catholic iconography and making it fashion is old hat for Madonna.

So for Monday night’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”-themed Met Gala in New York, it’s unsurprising that the holy mother of pop took things to the next level.

Attendees were treated to a special performance by Madonna to close out the star-studded event. After changing out of her black Jean Paul Gaultier gown, the artist reappeared, face-hidden by a hooded monk’s robe.

Advertisement
  • Celebrity
By

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons reportedly welcome a baby boy

Actress Kirsten Dunst.
Actress Kirsten Dunst. (Autumn de Wilde / Rodarte)

It’s a boy for first-time mom Kirsten Dunst.

The “Fargo” star and her fiancé, costar and on-screen husband Jesse Plemons, have welcomed a healthy baby boy, according to the Associated Press. But additional details on his arrival were sparse.

And by sparse, we mean basically nonexistent. 

Advertisement
  • Late-night
  • Celebrity
By

Seth Meyers says Trump wanted an apology in exchange for 'Late Night' appearance

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

When it comes to President Trump appearing on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” the host calls the chances of that happening “the classic hypothetical in that it’s never gonna happen.”

“I'm happy he hasn't been here,” Meyers said in an interview with Politico’s Off Topic on Tuesday. “There's this idea that there's a really good interview with him to be had on a late-night talk show. I don't think there is.”

There’d been a chance that Trump would come on “Late Night,” actually, after Meyers had run into the POTUS-to-be at the 40th anniversary of “Saturday Night Live.” 

  • TV
  • Politics
  • Late-night
By

Trevor Noah flummoxed by Rudy Giuliani's media blitz

Trevor Noah and "The Daily Show" took some creative license in depicting the special relationship between Trump and Giuliani.
Trevor Noah and "The Daily Show" took some creative license in depicting the special relationship between Trump and Giuliani. (Comedy Central)

It takes a lot to render a late-night host speechless, but former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani did just that with a media blitz that began last week and had many observers calling it mind-boggling.

On Monday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah walked viewers through the last week’s run of television appearances by the newest member of President Trump’s legal team.

Of particular note was Giuliani’s claim that the president had knowledge and involvement with Michael Cohen’s hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, which Trump had previously denied.

  • Birthdays
By

A Star Is Born: Melissa Gilbert turns 54 today

(Beatrice de Gea / Los Angeles Times)

When you have a classic or an issue, they call me, Got a crisis? Call Melissa. She'll do it. Do you need someone to roll around on the floor and cry? She can do that. How much crying do you need? 'Oh, Melissa Gilbert is perfect .'

Melissa Gilbert, 1993

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Hitting Home: Melissa Gilbert Feels a Personal Connection to Her New CBS Movie

Advertisement
  • Movies
By

Sundance names Kim Yutani​ director of programming

People pass by the Egyptian Theatre on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
People pass by the Egyptian Theatre on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Kim Yutani​, formerly senior programmer for the Sundance Film Festival, is now its director of programming, festival director John Cooper announced late Monday.

She will lead the festival’s curation of film, media and off-screen programming at the winter festival in Park City, Utah, as well as other year-round events supporting indie storytellers and their films. 

“Kim’s curatorial vision combines a voracious appetite for films across genres with a creative instinct for the work that will affect audiences and culture,” Cooper said in a staff memo. “She’ll now helm an incredibly talented team of curators and programmers, and I predict that our festival slates will further deepen and broaden the reach of independent artists and stories in fiction and nonfiction.”

Kim Yutani​ is the new director of programming for the Sundance Film Festival.
Kim Yutani​ is the new director of programming for the Sundance Film Festival. (Agnieszka Wojtuń / Sundance Film Institute)
  • Awards
By

A hopeful Michelle Obama talks gender equality and presidency at women's summit

Former First Lady Michelle Obama onstage during the first day of the United State of Women Summit at the Shrine Auditorium.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama onstage during the first day of the United State of Women Summit at the Shrine Auditorium. (Kristina Dixon / USOW)

During a two-day event over the weekend, about 6,000 women, including former First Lady Michelle Obama and "black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross, and allies from across the country gathered in Los Angeles to talk about what it means to be a woman in 2018. The event featured breakout discussions and panels that focused on women's equality.

The first United State of Women Summit was in 2016 in Washington. The message behind this second iteration called on women to take action to support gender equality.

The first day of the summit was at the Shrine Auditorium at the University of Southern California with events fanning out around L.A. on the second day. The summit brought together women across all industries who are interested in building a better future for young women and girls in the United States.

  • Celebrity
By

Bill Cosby's Kennedy Center Honors and Mark Twain Prize rescinded

The Kennedy Center has rescinded two past honors given to Bill Cosby.
The Kennedy Center has rescinded two past honors given to Bill Cosby. (Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

The Kennedy Center is the latest institution taking steps to distance itself from disgraced comedian Bill Cosby. 

On Monday the Kennedy Center announced that its board had voted to revoke two honors it had previously awarded Cosby: the Kennedy Center Honors and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. 

Cosby was recognized with the Kennedy Center Honors in 1998 and the Mark Twain Prize in 2009.

Advertisement
  • Movies
By

Cannes attempts to adapt to a changing world, both in film and beyond

Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux held an unscheduled press conference Monday.
Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux held an unscheduled press conference Monday. (Sebastien Nogier / EPA)

The world is changing, and the Cannes Film Festival is trying to keep pace.

That was the message from an unscheduled press conference held Monday featuring insight from festival director Thierry Fremaux.

Unmentioned? That’s even if it means including a warning note in gift bags promoting a sexual-misconduct hotline. 

  • Music
By

Childish Gambino's viral 'This Is America' video caps Donald Glover's very good weekend

Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in the upcoming movie "Solo."
Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in the upcoming movie "Solo." (Disney / Lucasfilm)

In an age when music videos compete for attention with millions of four-minute clips for attention, Donald Glover successfully owned social media this weekend.

First was the double-billing, with his musical alter-ego Childish Gambino, on “Saturday Night Live,” where he poked fun at Kanye West and shouted-out ’80s R&B singer Oran “Juice” Jones before delivering two confident musical performances. 

Immediately after, Glover’s Gambino persona released the video for “This is America” — and all hell broke loose online. A wildly innovative work that rewards repeated views and commands attention, the Hiro Murai-directed video both honors and upends the traditional music video structure. Watch it here, but be warned there is some violent imagery.