Stevie Nicks, left, and Lindsey Buckingham performing with Fleetwood Mac in 2014. (Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times)

Lindsey Buckingham is blaming Stevie Nicks for getting him booted from Fleetwood Mac, the iconic band they joined as a couple in 1975.

The former bandmates have a complicated history, both professionally and romantically, and the latest example played out in a Rolling Stone story published Wednesday. Buckingham claims Nicks gave the band an ultimatum: Either he goes or she does.

Buckingham said that, two nights after Fleetwood Mac performed at the MusiCares tribute event honoring the band in January, manager Irving Azoff called to tell him that “Stevie never wants to be on a stage with you again” — at least that was the gist of it.