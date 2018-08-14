Lindsey Buckingham has gone solo before and he’s doing it again, hitting the road this fall with his own U.S. tour and a career-spanning compilation.
The Fleetwood Mac alum will roll into Los Angeles for an Oct. 12 date at the Orpheum Theatre and then play a show the next night in San Diego. The expansive tour launches Oct. 7 in Portland, Ore., and continues through early December, ending in Pennsylvania.
The tour is in support of the forthcoming “Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham,” which Pitchfork reported includes new songs “Hunger” and “Ride This Road.”
Vogue magazine has released a behind-the-scenes video of Beyoncé’s recent cover shoot, and it’s so candid and dreamy that you could mistake it for a home movie.
Queen Bey tends to keep her private life exactly that, but the video pulls back the curtain on poignant moments. We see her getting her hair braided. We watch her nurturing Rumi and Sir Carter, her twins with Jay-Z, while her eldest, Blue Ivy, works as a mini director of photography. “I’m gonna zoom in for you guys, OK?” she says, gripping a video camera.
Directed by Tyler Mitchell, who also shot the Vogue cover (making him the first African American photographer to achieve that milestone) — the video captures the pop superstar empowered and elegant while Curtis Mayfield’s “The Makings of You” plays in the background.
Robin Wright and Clément Giraudet, a Saint Laurent fashion exec, got married over the weekend at a small gathering in southeast France, marking the third time the “House of Cards” star has exchanged vows.
The news came first via Vogue Paris, which called the 52-year-old actress’ dress a “bohemian dream” that was “perfect for dancing the night away.”
That was good news, because a “Weddin vibes” video clip posted Sunday on Instagram by Wright’s daughter, Dylan Penn, showed guests doing just that in the small town of La Roche-sur-le-Buis.
As celebrity support streams in from all corners of the globe, new reports say that Aretha Franklin is under hospice care.
“Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, is in hospice care at her home tonight,” CNN’s Don Lemon reported on Monday night, citing a source close to the 76-year-old singer.
Monday’s news that Franklin is near death sparked an outpouring of support worthy of rock ’n’ roll royalty.
Everyone’s a Romanoff — or thinks they are — in the new trailer for Matthew Weiner’s highly anticipated Amazon anthology series, “The Romanoffs.”
The first official look at the star-studded series about people who believe they’re descendants of the Russian royal family debuted on Tuesday, teasing the contemporary drama with a dash of mystery, plenty of pre-Revolution costumes and some expertly timed self-referential humor.
“You know that Romanoff book that our friend Daniel wrote? The one Eric consulted on?” Amanda Peet’s character says into a phone. “We’re making it into a miniseries.”
“Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham has pleaded not guilty to charges of battery and resisting arrest related to an incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said Monday.
The MTV reality star-turned-sometime porn star faces two misdemeanor charges after allegedly attacking a security guard on July 13.
The 27-year-old was arrested after allegedly scuffling with a security guard who asked her to leave the hotel’s Polo Lounge, prosecutors said.
Rihanna’s Diamond Ball continues to serve up black excellence, with Emmy nominees Issa Rae and Donald Glover joining the artist at the fourth iteration of the charity event.
The “We Found Love” singer announced Monday that Rae will serve as host of the 2018 Diamond Ball and Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, will perform at the Sept. 13 event.
“So excited to announce that my sis @IssaRae is hosting this year’s #DiamondBall in exactly one month!!” Rihanna wrote on Twitter.
Actress Ruby Rose is taking a break from Twitter following a wave of backlash over her casting as Batwoman in the CW’s Arrowverse shows.
Last week, Rose, one of the stars of “The Meg,” was announced as the DC heroine in the network’s upcoming crossover episodes and a spinoff series in development, making Batwoman the first lesbian superhero to headline her own series.
Reactions were mixed across social media, though many endorsed her casting, including “Arrow” star Stephen Amell and Batwoman comics co-creator Greg Rucka. Still, Rose, who is a lesbian and identifies as gender fluid, was trolled by the comic’s avid fandom, leading to her abrupt Twitter departure over the weekend.
What better way to celebrate music, film and television than with a rambunctious crowd of teenagers and celebrities? That was the mentality during the 2018 Teen Choice Awards broadcast Sunday night from the Forum in Inglewood.
The awards show driven by teen fans’ involvement was hosted by Nick Cannon with help from Latina YouTube star Lele Pons. Instead of an academy voting process, teens vote online and through social media for their favorite shows, movies, web series and memorable moments.
Fans also got to help announce the winners via livestream videocast so they could interact with winning stars.