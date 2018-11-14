Reports that Lisa Vanderpump is leaving “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” appear to be a bit off the mark. Or are they? It might be a matter of semantics.
While Vanderpump hasn’t been filmed at every Season 9 event, she will appear in the majority of episodes this season, the Los Angeles Times has learned. So fans can expect to see her throughout Season 9, which returns to Bravo in early 2019. Vanderpump has been on the show since its 2010 inception.
But an E! News report Wednesday confirmed that she’s off the show after the next season. So “she’s leaving" and “she’ll be seen throughout the season” aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive.
“Mary Queen of Scots,” the star-studded period drama set to close out the AFI Festival on Thursday, is the latest production to subdue its premiere celebrations out of respect for victims of last week’s Thousand Oaks mass shooting and the deadly wildfires raging across the state.
“With the ongoing disasters and devastating wild fires in California, Focus, along with our filmmakers and cast, have chosen to cancel the red carpet at tomorrow’s premiere of ‘Mary Queen of Scots,’” Focus Features announced in a statement on Wednesday.
Separate of AFI Fest, Universal Pictures canceled an awards-season reception for Damien Chazelle’s “First Man,” which was slated to take place at the Griffith Park Observatory on Thursday, “in light of the ongoing emergencies around Los Angeles,” a spokeswoman for NBCUniversal said, adding that the company “made a significant donation to relief efforts in the surrounding communities.”
“The Bachelor” has a return date for its 843th — er, 23rd — season, and this time around bachelor Colton Underwood is holding those roses.
The season premiere will air on Jan. 7, 2019, ABC Entertainment announced Wednesday.
Underwood, 26, who came up on Season 14 of “The Bachelorette” courting Becca Kufrin, was sent home right before the final three got their nights in the Fantasy Suite. That night could have been a big plot point, had it happened, given the fact that Underwood has gone into detail publicly about his choice to remain a virgin.
Here we’ve been waiting on a reality-TV wedding while “The Bachelor” couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham were busy working on a reality-TV baby.
“I’m going to be a Dad!!!!!,” the former race-car driver said Wednesday on Twitter.
“Our greatest adventure begins June 2019!,” Burnham said Wednesday on Instagram, captioning a picture of the couple kissing and holding sonogram pictures.
Out magazine announced its annual OUT100 list on Wednesday, honoring the most influential LGBTQ individuals of the last year.
The magazine is being printed with four distinct covers featuring four different special award winners, including the cast of “Queer Eye” (Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness), hailed as entertainers of the year; “Pose” actor Billy Porter, for performance of the year; musician Sophie, artist of the year; and Parkland, Fla., gun-control advocate Emma Gonzalez, newsmaker of the year.
The theme of this year’s list is Generations, which executive editor R. Kurt Osenlund reflected on in his editor’s letter for the magazine.
Step aside, “The Voice” and “American Idol.” There’s a new music competition heading to Hollywood (and your favorite streaming device).
Hip-hop stars Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. have signed on to judge Netflix’s forthcoming series “Rhythm + Flow,” marking the streaming giant’s first foray into original, music-competition programming.
“With us as judges, the authenticity is gonna be through the roof,” T.I. said in a video announcing the show Tuesday on Twitter.
John Mayer would like to tell you about the last day he drank.
It was a little over two years ago. In fact, it was Drake’s 30th birthday party, he told Complex magazine, “and I made quite a fool of myself.”
So the singer-songwriter had a big conversation with himself.
Film composer Ennio Morricone’s allegedly harsh words about Quentin Tarantino might have been “reproduced incorrectly” in a recent article for German Playboy, the magazine’s editor-in-chief said Tuesday, hinting at new information he had obtained.
“Up to now, we have considered the freelancer who conducted the Ennio Morricone interview on our behalf to be a renowned print and radio journalist,” editor Florian Boitin said in a statement. In the past, he added, they’d had “no reason” to doubt the writer’s journalistic integrity or skills.
However, Boitin said, “Based on the information now at our disposal, we must unfortunately assume that the words spoken in the interview have, in part, been reproduced incorrectly.”
Chris Cornell’s former bandmates will pay their respects to the late grunge pioneer with a tribute concert in January.
“I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” is set for Jan. 16 at the Forum in Inglewood, according to a Tuesday announcement made on Cornell's official Twitter account.
The concert, benefiting the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation and the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation, will feature members of Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog and Audioslave — acts the rocker was previously associated with.