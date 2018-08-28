It’s been nearly 10 months since Louis C.K. admitted to sexual misconduct, and the comedian appears to be readying for a return to the spotlight.
The “Louie” creator performed a surprise, 15-minute stand-up set at the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan on Sunday, club owner Noam Dworman told the New York Times.
According to Dworman, C.K. didn’t touch on the scandal during his set, instead focusing primarily on topics such as racism, waitresses’ tips and parades.
Melanie Brown is reportedly seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, saying that her history with alcohol and sex has been an underlying symptom of the mental health issue.
The former Spice Girl and “America’s Got Talent” host believes the disorder was brought on by her contentious split from film producer Stephen Belafonte, according to a statement attributed to her by British paper the Sun on Sunday.
Included were details about her recent diagnosis and the “incredibly difficult” six months she has endured while reflecting on her life for her upcoming memoir, “Brutally Honest.”
Kevin Smith’s journey as the incredible shrinking man continued over the weekend, with the “Clerks” writer and director sharing his latest weight loss achievement via Instagram. And it’s a doozy.
“Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I’d had the night before,” Smith captioned photos displaying his dramatic weight loss.
“When I went to my doctor a week later, she told me ‘The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds,’” he continued. “Half a year later, I can report that I followed doctor’s orders: I started at 256 and now I weigh 205. This is the lightest I’ve been since high school!”
Beyoncé and Jay-Z may be fine after a man rushed them during their show in Atlanta on Saturday, but that man is now facing disorderly conduct and simple battery charges, Atlanta police said Monday.
Toward the end of their On the Run II tour concert at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell climbed up and ran onto the stage where the couple was performing, then appeared to follow Jay-Z backstage.
The 26-year-old was quickly stopped by people who were with the performers, the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released Maxwell. At the time, there was no evidence Maxwell had made contact with the rapper.
It appears Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s prolonged divorce will proceed with a settlement.
After years of inaction on the actors’ divorce petition — and the rumored threat of it being dismissed — the former couple will finalize their split once Affleck completes his reported stint in rehab, according to several reports from the weekend.
TMZ, which first reported the settlement agreement, said the actors, both 46, had to divvy up their fortunes without a prenuptial agreement, putting all the earnings from their 12-year union into one pot.
If you had Oscar winner Mahershala Ali times three in the “True Detective” Season 3 lottery, you’re the big winner.
The HBO series that launched a thousand memes hasn’t aired an episode in more than three years, but even a disappointing second season — how dare they waste Rachel McAdams like that — can’t stem fans’ excitement for the third installment.
Ali plays Wayne Hays, a state detective from northwest Arkansas who’s investigating a crime in the Ozarks. The first trailer reveals the character in three distinctly different eras, suggesting that the season will play fast and loose with time and memory.
