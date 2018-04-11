Mariah Carey reveals her bipolar-disorder diagnosis

Mariah Carey. (Jordan Strauss / Associated Press)

Mariah Carey opened up about her mental health on Wednesday and confirmed her longstanding battle with bipolar II disorder.

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” the 48-year-old singer told People. “It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”

The octave-leaping siren was diagnosed back in 2001 after being hospitalized for a physical and mental breakdown that coincided with years of personal and professional upheaval. The “Dreamlover” chanteuse, whose celebrated career has been marred by episodes of erratic behavior in recent years, ”believed she had a severe sleep disorder,” but what she was experiencing was a form of mania, she said.