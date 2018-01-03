* Woman sued by Brett Ratner asks court to dismiss defamation case
* Showtime is bringing back 'The Circus,' with Alex Wagner replacing Mark Halperin
* 'Day of the Doors' in L.A. set for Jan. 4 in Encino
* 'Fixer Upper's' Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting their fifth child
* Late-night TV has a new-year message for Trump: 'Don't start a nuclear war'
Mary J. Blige says we need to be reminded 'that our history is truly shared'
|Los Angeles Times Staff
There’s a lot of negativity in the world right now, so we need more films like this [‘Mudbound’] to remind us that we’re all connected, and that our history is truly shared.
Mary J. Blige, accepting her award for breakthrough performance for 'Mudbound' at Tuesday's Palm Springs International Film Festival