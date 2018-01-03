ENTERTAINMENT
Mary J. Blige says we need to be reminded 'that our history is truly shared'

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)
There’s a lot of negativity in the world right now, so we need more films like this [‘Mudbound’] to remind us that we’re all connected, and that our history is truly shared. 

Mary J. Blige, accepting her award for breakthrough performance for 'Mudbound' at Tuesday's Palm Springs International Film Festival

