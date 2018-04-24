Matthew McConaughey worries March for Our Lives could be 'hijacked'

The first trailer for “Crazy Rich Asians” is here and it’s as magnificent as you would expect from the movie’s title.

Released on Monday, it introduces Constance Wu of “Fresh Off the Boat” as Rachel Chu — a woman who agrees to finally meet her boyfriend’s family only to discover exactly why he hasn’t been the most forthcoming when it comes to sharing details about them. Starring opposite Wu is Henry Golding as boyfriend Nick Young.