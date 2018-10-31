Michelle Obama will take her book tour to arenas around the country. (Charles Sykes / Associated Press)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is billing her “Becoming” book tour as “an intimate conversation” with her — at least as intimate as you can get in a stadium setting like the Forum in Inglewood.

Now we learn that some famous friends, announced Tuesday, will keep her company along the way, starting with Oprah Winfrey moderating the event in Chicago on Nov. 13, the day the book goes on sale.

Obama will spend a little more than a month hitting 10 cities in 12 appearances — she’ll stop twice in Brooklyn and Washington, D.C. — in cozy spots like the Barclays Center in New York, Capitol One Arena in D.C. and American Airlines Center in Dallas.