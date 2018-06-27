Stephen Colbert is prepared to decode Melania Trump’s fashion after her eyebrow-raising wardrobe debacle last week.
The first lady made an appearance at a children’s detention facility wearing a jacket that read, “I REALLY DON’T CARE DO U?” Since then, everyone and their mother has tried to figure out why she would wear such a thing.
On Sunday, the first lady spoke at an event for Students Against Destructive Decisions — or SADD, as Colbert joked — where Trump said, “Kindness, compassion and positivity are very important traits in life. … It is far easier to say nothing than it is to speak words of kindness.”
It seems that if Jerry Seinfeld had been calling the shots at ABC, the Roseanne Barr situation would have been handled much differently.
In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Seinfeld said that he “didn't see why it was necessary to fire [Barr]” after the controversial comic posted a racist tweet last month about former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett.
“Why would you murder someone who's committing suicide?” he said. “But I never saw someone ruin their entire career with one button push. That was fresh.”
David Lynch wants to set the record straight.
The “Twin Peaks” director addressed the president in a letter posted on Facebook on Tuesday hoping to clarify a quote he noticed was taken out of context from an interview with the Guardian.
“I wish you and I could sit down and have a talk,” wrote Lynch. “This quote which has traveled around was taken a bit out of context and would need some explaining.”
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday to help create additional civil rights protections under the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights.
Rashida Jones leads the charge on a new Time’s Up public service announcement featuring Donald Glover to spread awareness about harassment in the workplace.
Directed by Jones, Glover narrates a series of scenarios illustrating various work dynamics that can easily be abused on a day-to-day basis, such as unwelcome touching and validation.
“Time’s Up is dedicated to creating a world that insists on safe, fair and dignified work for women of all kinds,” the organization said in a statement.
Actress Janet Varney, who dated Chris Hardwick and remains his friend, says the embattled comic and TV host never abused her during the seven years they were together.
Hardwick has been under fire, and his work life has been affected, since actress and cosplayer Chloe Dykstra wrote a post earlier this month that accused a former boyfriend — widely presumed to be Hardwick — of abuse.
“The last thing I wanted to do was to complicate an already complicated situation, and this statement isn’t intended to weaken or drown out the voices of those who have bravely moved us forward in the fight against all forms of abuse,” Varney told The Times exclusively in a statement Tuesday.
Barry Gibb, the eldest and last surviving Bee Gee brother, earned a new title Tuesday. He’s now Sir Barry Gibb after Prince Charles knighted him at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London.
The 71-year-old singer and songwriter used the occasion to honor his late brothers, Robin and Maurice.
“If it was not for my brothers, I would not be here,” Gibb told the Associated Press.
The world’s most tepid war of words raged on Monday, with President Trump lashing out at Jimmy Fallon from a rally in South Carolina and Fallon poking fun of the president during his “Tonight Show” monologue.
“Jimmy Fallon calls me up and he's like a nice guy. He's lost. He looks like a lost soul. But you know what, he's a nice guy,” Trump said during a rally for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. The president went on to repeat his admonishment that Fallon needs to “be a man” and not apologize for having Trump on his show in 2016.
“He's all apologizing because he humanized me? And he really hurt himself,” Trump continued.
Authorities returned to Heather Locklear’s home on Monday for a medical emergency just hours after the “Melrose Place” star posted bail for a weekend arrest.
Ventura County sheriff’s deputies and Ventura County Fire Department officials were called to the actress’ Thousand Oaks home about 2:45 p.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call describing a medical emergency, officials said.
“A person was transported to a hospital,” said Capt. Steve Swindle, a public information officer for Ventura County Fire.