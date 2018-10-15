Kanye West (Chris Redd) and Jim Brown (Kenan Thompson) sit down with President Trump (Alec Baldwin) on "Saturday Night Live." (NBC)

If there was one moment from last week’s typically turbulent news cycle that stood out as one in which you could imagine the “Saturday Night Live” writers room leaning forward in attention, it was Kanye West’s White House visit with President Trump.

It was a frequently surreal moment that befitted the administration’s oft-repeated reputation for providing a meeting point between reality TV and politics, and “Saturday Night Live” indeed could not resist.

As expected, Alec Baldwin donned the presidential power tie and comb-over wig for the first time this season for a sit-down with Chris Redd’s MAGA-hat wearing West. “Thank you for joining us all today for this important discussion. It’s in no way a publicity stunt.”