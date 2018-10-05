Actress-activist Alyssa Milano appeared on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” on Thursday where she detailed her experience sitting in on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate hearing on sexual assault allegations last week and drew parallels to sexual misconduct allegations that dogged former President Bill Clinton.

Milano, who was invited to the Senate Judiciary hearing as a guest of ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, has been an outspoken critic of Kavanaugh, particularly in the wake of allegations of sexual assault made by psychologist Christine Blasey Ford and other women.

“I am not OK with his temperament,” the “Charmed” actress said. “I sat in the room, so I actually could feel his rage throughout his testimony. I felt he was acting as though he was a political operative. He was very volatile. I said numerous times if a woman had acted like that during a line of questioning, she would have been considered unhinged … the double standard is unbelievable.”