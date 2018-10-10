Nearly two weeks after Christine Blasey Ford testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her alleged sexual assault at the hands of future Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, leaders of the #MeToo movement have penned a love letter expressing their support and appreciation for the California research psychologist.
Released by #MeToo founder Tarana Burke alongside photographer Amanda de Cadenet, author Glennon Doyle and actresses Tracee Ellis Ross and America Ferrera on Wednesday morning, “A Love Letter to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford” pledges that the organization will continue to fight for Ford and all survivors of sexual assault.
Published on a #MeToo website, the missive is described as a ”love offering to [Ford] so that she has a constant reminder that there is enormous support for her and other survivors like her.”
“The Deuce” star and producer Maggie Gyllenhaal defended resuming production on the HBO series despite costar James Franco being accused by several women of sexually inappropriate and exploitative behavior.
“It would’ve been the wrong consequence to those accusations to shut our show down,” she said Tuesday on SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning” when she was promoting her Netflix film, “The Kindergarten Teacher.”
“It would’ve been like actually the opposite of the right thing to do. And yet, you know, look, I believe that there should be consequences for disrespecting or assaulting women. Of course I do,” she added.
The American Music Awards didn’t offer up a particularly surprising crop of winners during its ceremony Tuesday night, but the show itself had its moments.
Even though Gladys Knight honored the late Aretha Franklin’s gospel music career, resurgent divas Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez both performed, and Panic! at the Disco covered Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” nothing could compare to the night’s big winners.
Cardi B
Hayma Washington is stepping down as chairman and CEO of the Television Academy Board of Governors when his term expires at the end of the year.
Washington will not seek a second term in order for him to return to producing and focusing on diversity, The Times has confirmed.
“It just felt for me as a professional and personally it was time to move on,” he told Variety on Tuesday. “I’m an independent producer and as you sit in that position, you really are limited in some of the things you can do with your agendas.”
My music has been called so many different things over the years. I figure as long as it's selling, call it what you want.
Taylor Swift has now broken the record for most American Music Awards won by a female artist.
During Tuesday’s ceremony the pop star, who opened the night with a fiery performance of "I Did Something Bad” (her first awards show performance in three years), eclipsed Whitney Houston’s longstanding position as the most decorated female performer on the AMA stage.
Swift swept the evening, taking home trophies for tour of the year, pop/rock album and the night’s biggest award, artist of the year. Tuesday’s wins brought Swift’s career total past the 21 Houston collected in her lifetime. Swift has won 23 AMA trophies.
Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater has directed a political ad calling for the firing of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, featuring a scene-stealing character from Linklater’s 2011 film, “Bernie.”
The Austin filmmaker’s 30-second spot features Sonny Carl reprising his role of a Texas townsperson, this time mocking the Republican incumbent’s “Tough as Texas” slogan.
Instead of breaking down “the five states of Texas,” Sonny says he doesn’t think the senator is tough enough on President Trump, who repeatedly insulted Cruz and his family in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential campaign.
Actress Busy Philipps has been unafraid to speak her mind in recent years, particularly as she prepares to release her first memoir and launch a new late-night talk show later this month.
In “This Will Only Hurt a Little,” which will be published next week, Philipps alleges that James Franco, her costar on “Freaks and Geeks,” physically assaulted her in 1999 on the set of that short-lived but beloved NBC TV show.
According to Philipps, she was shooting a scene with Franco that required her to gently hit him on the chest as she delivered her line. The actress alleges that Franco immediately broke character after she made contact.
Rapper Kanye West will make a house call to President Trump on Thursday.
West will have lunch with Trump and advisor (and son-in-law) Jared Kushner at the White House. They are set to discuss prison reform, manufacturing, preventing gang violence and reducing violence in West’s hometown of Chicago, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed to the Associated Press on Tuesday after a New York Times report about the meeting.
The meet-up comes on the heels of West again publicly supporting Trump during a post-show rant about politics on “Saturday Night Live” earlier this month. West has also been wearing a version of Trump’s red “Make America Great Again” hats recently.
It’s been only two days since her impassioned Instagram post encouraged fans to become politically active, but Taylor Swift is already rocking the vote. And rankling President Trump in the process.
New voter registrations spiked after the pop star waded into political waters on Sunday, Vote.org director of communications Kamari Guthrie told BuzzFeed News.
“We are up to 65,000 registrations in a single 24-hour period since T. Swift's post,” Guthrie told the outlet, compared to 190,178 new voters registered nationwide in September, while 56,669 registered in August.