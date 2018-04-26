Michael Che and Colin Jost land new gig hosting Emmy Awards

Kim Kardashian West is standing by husband Kanye West after his latest tweet storm. (Evan Agostini / Associated Press)

Kanye West got an assist from wife Kim Kardashian West on Wednesday after the rapper went on a Twitter tirade, the latest of many recently. Kardashian West defended her mogul husband and his mental health, saying West has always been one to speak his mind.

“To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair,” she said, kicking off a series of tweets.

Kardashian West praised her husband for explaining his business decision to get rid of his manager and some attorneys, and also talked about his politics and further chided the media for questioning his sanity.

He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018