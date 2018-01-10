Michael Douglas denies sexual misconduct — before any is alleged

In a new wrinkle on stories about sexual misconduct, Michael Douglas is coming out with a declaration of innocence even before he’s pronounced guilty. The Oscar-winning actor is expecting the publication of a report that will allege bad behavior on his part.

Douglas said he heard about one outlet’s efforts via his lawyer before the holidays in December. Going on the record with Deadline, he said he was asked by a reporter from the Hollywood Reporter about allegations that he masturbated in front of a female employee who worked for him more than 30 years ago, used coarse language during phone conversations when she was present and blackballed her from the industry.

“I don’t know where to begin. This is a complete lie, fabrication, no truth to it whatsoever,” he said of the first allegation. He admitted to using “colorful language” while speaking with his friends and apologized if he had offended the woman. Regarding the last claim, he said, “If people from the industry called me to ask about her, I would have been honest, but I never blackballed her.”

He said that in addition to the THR inquiry, “Variety or somebody else” approached his attorney, “asking if there was anything going on.”

Douglas told Deadline he was speaking out because he “felt the need to get ahead of this.”

“It pertains to me but I’m also getting a sense of how it reflects in our culture, and what is going on today,” he said. “I see it as a cautionary tale.”

Douglas said the woman in question, whom he hasn’t been in contact with for 32 years, worked in development at his company.

“I don’t have skeletons in my closet, or anyone else who’s coming out or saying this,” he told Deadline. “I’m bewildered why, after 32 years, this is coming out, now.”