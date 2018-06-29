Michael Moore dropped by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Thursday night to give a first look at his upcoming documentary centered around President Trump — and to reassure everyone he isn’t pulling any punches.
When Colbert inquired about whether Moore was “civil” during his attempt to infiltrate Mar-a-Lago, as shared in a clip brought by the director, Moore answered affirmatively. Sort of.
“I was as civil as any Eagle Scout, Catholic altar boy could be when confronted with the devil,” he said.
I'm not difficult. It's not in my vocabulary. Because of a few difficulties with myself, it caused me to retreat from my true self. After 'The Buddy Holly Story,' I went over the rainbow. I didn't know how to handle everything that came at me. It's different now. I've moved on into the light. It was just all a part of the journey of finding me.
In an effort to appeal to a younger demographic, Amazon Studios is adding more young-adult content to its streaming services.
Announced Thursday, the studio has given the green light for three new pilots: “Panic,” based on Lauren Oliver’s book of the same title; “The Wilds,” written by Sarah Streicher (“Daredevil”); and “College,” from writer and director Marja-Lewis Ryan (“6 Balloons”).
“Panic” follows 47 graduating seniors from a rural town who compete in a dangerous and illegal game where there the stakes are high and there’s only one winner.
Joe Jackson’s grandchildren had nothing but love on social media for the domineering patriarch who shepherded the Jackson 5 and the careers of pop stars Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson.
Paris and Prince Jackson, the children of late king of pop Michael Jackson, paid tribute to the man they affectionately called “the Hawk” with photos and missives about their controversial grandfather after his death Wednesday at age 89.
Posting a picture of herself holding her grandfather’s hand, Paris said she witnessed a few of Jackson’s final moments.
Glenda Jackson’s Broadway reign has been extended through 2019.
After winning a Tony Award this year for her performance in “Three Tall Women,” the acclaimed actress is reprising the role of King Lear in a new staging of the Shakespeare classic launching next year, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
No stranger to the role, Jackson wore the crown, at 80, for an Old Vic production of “King Lear” in 2016.
Talent agency CAA announced on Thursday the creation of a searchable database of more than 800 television writers of color. The Amplify Database, which aims to help industry leaders find diverse voices to staff their shows, was unveiled during the agency’s second annual Amplify summit in Ojai.
“We initially conceived the Amplify Database as a resource for our clients and buyers to help them make the most informed and inclusive decisions when addressing the needs of their shows,” said Christy Haubegger, the agency’s head of multicultural business development, in a statement.
“With the marketplace appetite for diverse voices at an all-time high, we saw the larger potential value in this resource and decided to maximize its impact by sharing it with the entertainment industry,” she added.
If you had trouble processing Wednesday’s news that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring, you’re not alone. Stephen Colbert is flummoxed too.
“Listen, if you're on a low-carb diet, you're in luck 'cause ain't no way to sugarcoat this,” Colbert began, before announcing Justice Kennedy’s decision to retire from the Supreme Court.
“I never thought I'd say this, but you're only 81!” he continued.
Maybe someday modern medicine will find out what happens when those emotional storms go on inside an actor. What does it do to the system? As a [non-actor], if you have big upsets once in a while, and you cry — well, how do you feel the next day? Imagine having to do that eight times a week, regardless of the climate in your own system.
Amazon Studios released the official trailer for its forthcoming “Beautiful Boy” on Wednesday, giving a sneak preview of a film sure to cue the waterworks.
The film, based on a true story, follows father David (Steve Carell) and son Nic (Timothée Chalamet) Sheff and their experiences with addiction, recovery and family over many years.
Directed by Felix Van Groeningen, the movie is based on bestselling memoirs by the father and son, “Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction” and “Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines,” respectively.
Demi Lovato is thanking the fans — her “Lovatics” — who stayed with her through her ups and downs, just days after releasing a new song called “Sober.”
“To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light. I am forever grateful,” the 25-year-old singer said Wednesday morning on social media with a video of her during a recent concert in Lisbon where she performed new music.
A poster saying “We’ll always support you” was featured.