Mira Sorvino says Weinstein arrest is 'really good first step'

Director Woody Allen has weighed in on the #MeToo movement, saying he should be its “poster boy.”

In an extensive interview with Jorge Lanata, reporter for Argentina’s “ Periodismo Para Todos ,” Allen spoke at length about his support for the larger movement, sparked in part by investigative journalism done by son Ronan Farrow .

“Everyone wants justice to be done,” Allen said. “If there is something like the Me Too movement now, you root for them, you want them to bring to justice these terrible harassers, these people who do all these terrible things. And I think that’s a good thing.”