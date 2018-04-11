Mitzi Shore, owner of the Comedy Store, has died at 87

Seth Meyers’ newborn baby boy, Axel Strahl, was in such a rush to be born that he did it in the “Late Night” host’s apartment lobby.

“My wife is saying the baby is coming, the baby is out,” Meyers said, sharing the dramatic birth story on Monday’s episode of his NBC talk show.

“And I looked at my wife and the only way I can describe how my wife looked was she looked like someone who was hiding a baby in a pair of sweatpants,” he joked. “It was like somebody was trying to sneak a baby on a plane.”