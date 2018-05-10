May. 10, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
- Arts
The estate of Harper Lee and the producer of a rebooted “To Kill a Mockingbird” have reached a deal after months of discord that threatened to knock the reboot off the Great White Way.
Producer Scott Rudin’s Rudinplay and the late writer’s estate “amicably settled ongoing litigation concerning the upcoming Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird,” the parties said Thursday in a joint release.
The new “Mockingbird,” which stars Jeff Daniels in the role of Atticus Finch and was written by Aaron Sorkin, will open as scheduled at the Shubert Theater on Dec. 13 after previews that start Nov. 1. Bartlett Sher is directing the courtroom drama.
May. 10, 2018, 11:29 a.m.
- Celebrity
Caitlyn Jenner on Wednesday urged Britain’s House of Commons “not to go down the same road” that the U.S. has when it comes to transgender rights.
Giving a diversity lecture sponsored by the U.K.’s Channel 4, the 68-year-old criticized decisions such as President Trump’s proposed ban on transgender military personnel. His administration has set the trans community “back 20 years,” said Jenner, a registered Republican who initially supported Trump’s presidential bid.
That was perhaps the strongest opinion expressed by Jenner, who also addressed issues around her own alleged privilege. Her status had been criticized strongly by some when she was invited to give the speech.
May. 10, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
- Celebrity
Georgina Chapman says she wasn’t suspicious of Harvey Weinstein.
“I’ve never been one of those people who obsesses about where someone is,” the 42-year-old told Vogue for its June edition, noting that her now-estranged husband traveled all the time.
So in October, when news broke about all the allegations that Weinstein had mistreated numerous women, it came as a shock to Chapman, who with a partner runs the Marchesa design house. “I lost 10 pounds in five days,” she said. “I couldn’t keep food down.” She stopped going outside.
May. 10, 2018, 10:55 a.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Embattled R&B star R. Kelly became the first casualty of music streamer Spotify’s just-launched Hate Content and Hateful Conduct public policy, which happened to coincide with the mounting #MuteRKelly campaign.
Spotify confirmed that it is removing the R&B singer’s music from Spotify-owned and -operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations, such as Discover Weekly — a move that appears to be a result of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.
“His music will still be available on the service, but Spotify will not actively promote it,” a Spotify spokesperson said in a statement to The Times on Thursday.
May. 10, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
- Music
The Long Beach-based Music Taste Good festival has announced the lineup for its third annual installment, and it will feature performances by British singer and producer James Blake, the influential Mancunian post-punk band New Order, rising Minneapolis rapper and singer Lizzo and dozens more.
The weekend event, slated for Sept. 29-30 at Marina Green Park, is a mashup of music and food from celebrated area chefs.
Rapper Princess Nokia, indie singer-songwriter Bill Callahan, legendary Australian jangle-pop band the Church (playing its classic album “Starfish”), ace L.A. musician and producer Blake Mills and New Orleans performers Quintron and Miss Pussycat will deliver the tunes, while chefs from port cities up and down the Western seaboard will exhibit their culinary creations.
May. 10, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
- Politics
- Late-night
- Celebrity
Michelle Wolf remained unapologetic about her blistering performance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner late last month.
“It went great and every single person loved it,” the comic declared during a Wednesday appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Meyers congratulated his former writer and “The Daily Show” alum on her no-holds-barred roast, which quickly catapulted the comic from welcome host to persona non grata to the White House Press Assn. and the White House. It also subjected her and her scathing material in a number of opinion pieces.
May. 10, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
The distinct effect when you listen to my albums is there's a mood through the songs which is supporting and encouraging and uplifting and drawing people into their positive.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Still Hopeful After All These Years
May. 9, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
- Movies
In the long-running quest of “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” the movie has scored a victory.
Directed by Terry Gilliam and starring Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce, the film has gotten the go-ahead to close the Cannes Film Festival next week after a judge in France rejected a lawsuit by producer Paulo Branco that would have blocked it, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.
Gilliam sounded thrilled by the decision, which comes after the former “Monty Python” member has struggled since 1999 to finance and shoot the film.
May. 9, 2018, 12:53 p.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have reportedly cleared the air after what many had perceived as a feud brewing between the two hip-hop luminaries.
“I never was feuding with anybody. There was a misunderstanding,” Cardi B said on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Wednesday, responding to the host’s questions about her alleged qualms with Minaj.
“I think she felt a certain type of way about something. I definitely felt a certain type of way about something,” the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker said. “I didn’t wanna ever talk about it in public because I felt like we’re gonna see each other again and we will talk about it, and it's always like little issues. … But you know, fans are always gonna make it a big thing.”
May. 9, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
- Music
Turns out Taylor Swift cares about her “Reputation” — and so, apparently, does Katy Perry.
Right before opening night of her stadium tour Tuesday, Swift received a package in her dressing room from Perry, who was the subject of Swift’s song “Bad Blood.”
The package contained an actual olive branch, symbolizing the end of the former friends’ years-long feud about, well, whatever it was about. Backup dancers? Whatevs. It came with a note that began, “Hey old friend.”