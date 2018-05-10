Taylor Swift opens her "Reputation" tour Tuesday at University of Phoenix stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Turns out Taylor Swift cares about her “Reputation” — and so, apparently, does Katy Perry.

Right before opening night of her stadium tour Tuesday, Swift received a package in her dressing room from Perry, who was the subject of Swift’s song “Bad Blood.”

The package contained an actual olive branch, symbolizing the end of the former friends’ years-long feud about, well, whatever it was about. Backup dancers? Whatevs. It came with a note that began, “Hey old friend.”