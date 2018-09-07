There's even more “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming to NBC.
The show’s upcoming sixth season, which marks the cop comedy’s official transition from Fox to the peacock network, will now consist of 18 episodes — five more episodes than its original order for 13 — it was announced Friday.
NBC scooped up the Andy Samberg-fronted half-hour series in May after Fox canceled it. The acquisition keeps “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” in the NBC family — the comedy is produced by Universal Television, the studio arm of the network.
When Kanye West says he’s running for president, he means it. At least that’s what pal John Legend thinks.
“Oh, yeah. I think he's said it multiple times. ... I think he's serious,” Legend told the Sun’s Dan Wootton in a podcast posted Friday.
“I don't know how he would run … ,” the singer said regarding whether West would put himself up as a Republican. “If I were to guess, I'd think he'd probably run as an independent.”
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews, one of the strident male voices of the #MeToo movement, has settled a civil lawsuit with his former talent agency after accusing one of its high-powered agents of groping his genitals during a 2016 party.
The settlement closes the final chapter on the actor’s legal action against the agency, William Morris Endeavor.
Crews and agent Adam Venit, who did not represent the actor, agreed to settle the lawsuit Thursday, according to the Associated Press.
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, who have been synonymous with “Project Runway” for more than a decade, are leaving the show and moving to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Studios announced Friday.
The new offering will be a fashion reality show that includes a “shoppable experience for viewers,” Amazon said. Other than that, few details were provided.
“[W]e believe their next iteration in this space will find an even larger audience on our global Prime Video runway,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement. The show, as yet unnamed, will roll out to 200 countries.
The best “Tonight Show” bits are short and sweet, and a Thursday night gag with Paul McCartney was no exception.
The set-up was simple: Host Jimmy Fallon and music legend McCartney would surprise unsuspecting people on a 30 Rock elevator.
Fallon and McCartney pulled out all the stops, with fancy robes and pipes, an impromptu duet and simple fake-outs. They shocked dozens of fans, many of whom reacted with a very Beatlemania chest clutch and squeal.
I've never been married because I'm not good at relationships. Whoever I'm with is always going to be second to what I love — which is songwriting.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Ballad of Diane Warren, Songwriter
After defending his decision to cast a registered sex offender in "The Predator," director Shane Black has released a public apology for letting down those he did not give "a voice in the decision."
On Thursday, The Times published a story reporting that 20th Century Fox recently deleted a scene from the upcoming sci-fi thriller that featured Steven Wilder Striegel, Black's friend of 14 years. The studio decided to excise the scene from "The Predator" after actress Olivia Munn, one of the film's stars, learned that in 2010, Striegel pleaded guilty to allegations that he tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into a sexual relationship online.
After reading the story, Black said Thursday afternoon, "it has sadly become clear to me that I was misled by a friend I really wanted to believe was telling me the truth when he described the circumstances of his conviction."
HBO has renewed its Sunday-night comedies “Ballers” and “Insecure” less than a month after their latest seasons debuted.
The Dwayne Johnson-starring “Ballers,” about the fast-paced world of pro football and the business dealings behind it, will return for a fifth season, the premium cable network announced on Thursday.
The show, a dramatic comedy with a sports foundation, relocated to Los Angeles this season and continued to draw plot lines and tension from the real-life narratives of the NFL.
Facing a backlash over its recent announcement of a new category for “best popular film,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Thursday that it will not include the new award in the upcoming Oscars telecast and will “seek additional input” on how — or whether — to move forward with it.
“There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognize the need for further discussion with our members,” academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement. “We have made changes to the Oscars over the years — including this year — and we will continue to evolve while also respecting the incredible legacy of the last 90 years.”
The decision comes less than a month after the academy’s board of governors announced the new category, a move that caught the film industry by surprise and was criticized by many as an act of pandering in search of ratings that would water down the significance of the awards as a whole.
Late-night TV hosts on Wednesday were at times giddy and fearful over the literary double whammy targeting President Trump this week.
The first blow came by way of Bob Woodward, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist whose forthcoming book, “Fear,” highlights the chaos in the Trump administration. And the second came from Wednesday’s resistance op-ed in the New York Times penned by an anonymous senior White House staffer.
(Did we mention that some foreboding lightning also struck above the White House on Tuesday? Because a few of the hosts sure did.)