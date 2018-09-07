Shane Black, has apologized for casting a registered sex offender in "The Predator." (Emilio Naranjo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

After defending his decision to cast a registered sex offender in "The Predator," director Shane Black has released a public apology for letting down those he did not give "a voice in the decision."

​On ​Thursday, The Times published a story reporting that 20th Century Fox recently deleted a scene from the upcoming sci-fi thriller that featured Steven Wilder Striegel, Black's friend of 14 years. The studio decided to excise the scene from "The Predator" after actress Olivia Munn, one of the film's stars, learned that in 2010, Striegel pleaded guilty to allegations that he tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into a sexual relationship online.

After reading the story, Black said Thursday afternoon, "it has sadly become clear to me that I was misled by a friend I really wanted to believe was telling me the truth when he described the circumstances of his conviction."