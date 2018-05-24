Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behavior, apologizes to 'anyone who felt uncomfortable'

May. 24, 2018, 10:53 a.m.
- Movies
- Celebrity
Morgan Freeman has been accused of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment by eight women who alleged a pattern of misconduct that occurred on movie sets, during film promotions and at his production company, Revelations Entertainment.
Production assistants, reporters, former employees and others spoke with CNN, though only one went on the record with her name, for a report published Thursday.
Eight witnesses to the alleged events also spoke with the network. Most everyone said they didn’t want to be identified because they didn’t want to risk their jobs or lose access to other celebrities.
May. 24, 2018, 10:17 a.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
“Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”
It appears that Tolstoy’s words are as true as ever, even when referring to the fictional Bluth tribe from Netflix’s “Arrested Development.”
On Thursday, Jason Bateman (who portrays Michael Bluth) used Twitter to apologize to costar Jessica Walter (Lucille Bluth) after a New York Times interview in which the actor defended verbally abusive outbursts by castmate Jeffrey Tambor (George Bluth Sr.).
May. 24, 2018, 9:53 a.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Will Smith is back in the studio just in time to kick off summer with an upbeat single.
The Grammy-winning Philly rapper-turned-movie star debuted “To the Clique” on Wednesday, ending his 13-year musical drought with a “warmup” song that references previous hits and name-checks everyone from Halle Berry to Barack Obama.
“At my peak, I was doing a television show, a movie and an album every year. Churning out that kind of creativity … what happens is you get to a point where you get empty,” the 49-year-old explained in the behind-the-scenes music video.
May. 24, 2018, 8:58 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
David Letterman stopped by “Late Night” last night, and things got weird.
The former king of late night, replete with bushy retirement beard, was as eccentric as ever during his Wednesday appearance on his former NBC show and came bearing gags — and a gift.
“I’ve got something for you, buddy,” he told Meyers, before asking the audience if any of them had ever had Lyme disease.
May. 24, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
‘Buffy [the Vampire Slayer]’ fans know my name and are really sincere and articulate in how they talk about the show. You can feel the work has touched them in some way or that my character has helped them in their life. You walk away from a fan experience like that and just feel so proud to have been a part of something that could have been such a part of people’s lives.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: From the inside out
May. 23, 2018, 4:14 p.m.
- Celebrity
Moses Farrow is speaking out in defense of father Woody Allen — and accusing his mother, Mia Farrow, of physical and mental abuse against him and his siblings.
The 40-year-old’s blog post, published Wednesday, further complicates a story that was initially fueled by Dylan Farrow’s accusation of sexual assault against the director in 2014.
“I’m sure my mother had good intentions in adopting children with disabilities from the direst of circumstances, but the reality inside our walls was very different,” wrote Moses, one of 11 biological and adopted children who called Mia Farrow their mom.
May. 23, 2018, 1:04 p.m.
- Celebrity
Let’s all calm down, shall we?
Rebel Wilson says she was not slimmed down via technology for the upcoming June cover of Vogue Australia, a magazine most of us in the U.S. never would have seen if not for the often-questionable objections from social media.
Then again, maybe she was just talking to her fans in Australia.
May. 23, 2018, 11:23 a.m.
- Celebrity
Screen and stage star Ian McKellen has taken aim at Hollywood’s inclusion problems, asserting that “half of Hollywood is gay” but you’d never know it based on the dearth of LGBTQ projects being produced.
The 78-year-old actor, who’s the subject of the new documentary “McKellen: Playing the Part,” railed against the industry when recently asked by Time Out London what he thought of so few gay characters appearing in blockbusters. He took particular issue with the controversy around Jude Law’s Professor Dumbledore not being “explicitly gay” in the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts” film.
“That’s a pity. Well, nobody looks to Hollywood for social commentary, do they?” quipped the actor, who was approached for the wizard’s role in the previous “Harry Potter” films. Then he tore into the industry.
May. 23, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
- Celebrity
Move over, Emmy. There’s a new accolade in town.
The Kennedy Center announced Wednesday that Julia Louis-Dreyfus will receive the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, just the latest feather in the 11-time Emmy winner’s cap.
"Like Mark Twain, Julia has enriched American culture with her iconic, unforgettable, and outright hilarious brand of humor,” Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement.
May. 23, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Celebrity
Amid declarations of “spygate” and witch hunts, President Trump came to the defense of Fox News personality Tomi Lahren after she was accosted at a Minneapolis bar over the weekend.
“Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman!” he wrote Wednesday, shortly after Lahren discussed the incident on “Fox & Friends.”
The 25-year-old replied to the president with an American flag emoji.