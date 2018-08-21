Brewster made her debut as the voice of Della on the “DuckTales” season finale Saturday. She is the first person to voice the character, the long-lost mother of triplets Huey, Dewey and Louie.

Since moving into McDuck Manor at the start of the Disney Channel series, the brothers — especially Dewey — have been trying to track down any information about their missing mother. They have since discovered that Della, along with her twin brother, Donald, used to adventure alongside their Uncle Scrooge McDuck.