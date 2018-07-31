NBC just can’t block those clocks: A “Timeless” movie is indeed happening, finally putting an end to the never-ending fate of the time-travel saga.
The peacock network, along with Sony Pictures Television, on Tuesday announced a two-part series finale that will air during the holidays. It’ll close the door on the fan favorite, whose Time Team travels the world — and time — to tell the stories of the unsung and underrepresented people of history.
Audiences can expect the “Timeless” they know and love, according to executive producers Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke, and a final emotional story to satisfy the show’s legion of fans — the so-called #ClockBlockers.
Jennifer Lopez is MTV's next Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient, the network announced Tuesday. She'll get the honor at the Video Music Awards in August.
Lopez is also set to perform at the VMAs, where she’s twice-nominated this year for her single “Dinero,” in the collaboration and Latin categories. She’s also won two VMAs out of 21 prior nominations.
The star of music, movies and TV is sitting down Tuesday with Sway for a Facebook Live interview to announce her Vanguard status.
Jermaine Dupri and his So So Def crew are going on tour this fall to celebrate the groundbreaking hip-hop label’s 25th anniversary.
The So So Def 25th Anniversary Cultural Curren$y tour features Dupri and musical acts Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Anthony Hamilton, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchize Boyz and J-Kwon, Dupri announced Monday.
“Blessings are bigger when you share them,” Dupri said in a statement. “One of my biggest blessings is to be able to go tour with all my artists. I can’t wait!!!”
You try to be liquid, try to be like water, like Bruce [Lee] says. Some things you just let flow around you, some things you just redirect back.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: For Wesley Snipes, ‘Brooklyn’s Finest’ is no stretch
In June, Kim Kardashian West successfully advocated for Alice Marie Johnson’s release from prison after more than 20 years behind bars.
On Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the reality TV star and beauty mogul revealed where she was when President Trump told her Johnson was set to be released after he commuted her sentence.
“I’m naked and my phone rings,” West said, referring to a photo shoot she had with Steven Klein. “I’m all glammed up, and I’m like, ‘Give me a robe,’ you know, because I had been waiting for the call.”
Alan Alda is 3½ years into a battle with Parkinson’s disease, he shared Tuesday morning, and to hear him talk it hasn’t been a big deal at all.
The actor, 81, shared a litany of his recent activities — boxing lessons, singles tennis, giving talks at Stony Brook University — on “CBS This Morning” as he spoke publicly about his diagnosis for the first time.
“I've been on television a lot in the last couple of weeks talking about the new [‘Clear and Vivid’] podcast, and I could see my thumb twitch in some shots,” he said, explaining why he chose to come forward now.
If you thought the drama-filled relationship between professional wrestlers Nikki Bella and John Cena was over, well, you were correct. Sorry, kids.
After the conclusion of the “Total Bellas” season finale Sunday night, TMZ reported Monday that done is really done this time around.
“The relationship has finally gone kaput because they've grown apart ... figuratively and quite literally,” the website said.
The “Guardians of the Galaxy” has found a new mission, and it has nothing to do with Thanos.
On Monday, assorted cast members turned to social media to share an open letter calling for the reinstatement of the franchise’s director, James Gunn, who was fired by Walt Disney Co. on July 20.
“Although I don’t support James Gunn’s inappropriate jokes from years ago, he is a good man,” “Guardians” star Chris Pratt wrote on Instagram, his first official comment on Disney’s decision.
#CarrieOnForever: Mark Hamill is among the legion of “Star Wars” fans relieved that his former costar Carrie Fisher won’t be replaced in the conclusion of its Skywalker saga.
The actor took to Twitter on Sunday morning to address Lucasfilms’ recent announcement that the late actress will appear posthumously as Leia in the ninth episode by using previously unseen footage from 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
“It’s bittersweet facing my final chapter without her,” wrote Hamill, 66. “She is simply irreplaceable.”
Lindsay Lohan began shooting her new reality docuseries this week in Mykonos, Greece.
The show, tentatively titled “Lohan Beach Club,” is set to premiere in 2019, MTV announced Monday. It will follow the actress, singer and entrepreneur as she works to expand her business endeavors with the launch of the Lohan Beach House, her third destination spot in Greece after a nightclub in Athens and beach resort in Rhodes.
The “Mean Girls” star will debut her new seaside location while also advising a carefully chosen team of brand ambassadors who “must prove their expertise, ambition and charm while helping bring Lohan’s vision to life,” the network said in a release.