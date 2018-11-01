Neil Young finally — finally! — confirmed his marriage to actress and activist Daryl Hannah on Wednesday, about two months after a friend of a wedding guest essentially did it for them.
The veteran rocker also got a lot of bang for the buck with the not-quite-an-announcement, weaving it into the introductory text of a new gun-control video on his website. The video features a recent live performance of “Ohio,” which he wrote in 1970 after four student protesters were killed at Kent State University.
“Today's students are brave, demanding change in violent times,” Young wrote after briefly discussing the state of U.S. gun-control laws and the political influence of the National Rifle Assn.
The prospect of reaching people though performing is exciting to me. I don't want to leave producing entirely. I just want success as a performer.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: David Foster — time to change hats again?
Just in time to scare us all on Halloween, Kathy Griffin and Tomi Lahren threw down Wednesday on social media over the latter’s provocative costume.
Lahren’s outfit mimicked Griffin in the infamous photo of her holding a bloody replica of President Trump’s head, a stunt that nearly torpedoed her career last year.
The comic didn’t find it funny. At all.
Megyn Kelly appears to be tiring of the fallout over her departure from NBC News last week, criticizing at least one media outlet for invading her family’s privacy.
Tweeting on Wednesday about paparazzi that had been “lurking” outside her house for a week, Kelly called out the Daily Mail for bad behavior.
“The DailyMail 1st published photos of my husb IN OUR HOME & then *did* photog my kids, trailed us to my daughter’s school, & secretly videotaped my 7-yr-old child (her classmates too) & posted it. THIS IS NOT RIGHT,” she tweeted.
Eve’s great — and she’s back!
Tyra Banks is reprising her beloved role as Eve, a plastic doll that magically comes to life, in “Life-Size 2.”
A new teaser that debuted Wednesday morning reintroduces her character from the 2000 television movie that starred Lindsay Lohan.
Hermosa Beach police are investigating a report of sexual misconduct filed by “True Blood” actress Sarah Scott, who alleged she was “sexually violated while at work” in May by former costar Kip Pardue.
“I can confirm that she filed a crime report and that our detectives are currently investigating the incident,” police Sgt. Mick Gaglia told The Times.
Scott, 35, accused Pardue of placing her hand on his genitals while they were shooting a post-coital scene for a TV pilot and alleged that he later masturbated in front of her in his dressing room, an incident first reported by The Times over the weekend.
Bette Midler gave herself an early Halloween treat this year: She rewatched “Hocus Pocus,” the kid-oriented dark comedy and cult classic that just turned 25 and starred the Divine Miss M as the leader of a trio of witches.
“The first time I watched it I was only watching myself. But this time I saw everybody,” she told People on Monday night at her annual Hulaween party in New York City, where the theme was “Hulaween in the Cosmos.”
“And I tell ya, those girls in the back — they were going full blast! They were giving me a run for my money. The kids were great, everybody was great!
I think of myself as a clown.
FROM THE ARCHIVE: A Woman of Meditation and a Million Words
“This Is Us” struck an emotional cord at the end of Tuesday’s episode.
The NBC family drama paid tribute to the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, which left 11 dead.
Series creator Dan Fogelman shared the end card, which included a link directing viewers to visit everytown.org, on Twitter shortly after the episode ended on the East Coast.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is billing her “Becoming” book tour as “an intimate conversation” with her — at least as intimate as you can get in a stadium setting like the Forum in Inglewood.
Now we learn that some famous friends, announced Tuesday, will keep her company along the way, starting with Oprah Winfrey moderating the event in Chicago on Nov. 13, the day the book goes on sale.
Obama will spend a little more than a month hitting 10 cities in 12 appearances — she’ll stop twice in Brooklyn and Washington, D.C. — in cozy spots like the Barclays Center in New York, Capitol One Arena in D.C. and American Airlines Center in Dallas.