Bette Midler gave herself an early Halloween treat this year: She rewatched “Hocus Pocus,” the kid-oriented dark comedy and cult classic that just turned 25 and starred the Divine Miss M as the leader of a trio of witches.

“The first time I watched it I was only watching myself. But this time I saw everybody,” she told People on Monday night at her annual Hulaween party in New York City, where the theme was “Hulaween in the Cosmos.”

“And I tell ya, those girls in the back — they were going full blast! They were giving me a run for my money. The kids were great, everybody was great!