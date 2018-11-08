Emma Thompson poses at Buckingham Palace after being made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by Prince William. (Jonathan Brady / Pool / Associated Press)

Prolific actress Emma Thompson became a dame on Wednesday and promptly used her new title to ask for a kiss from Britain’s Prince William. Alas, her hopes were dashed.

“I love Prince William. I’ve known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other,” the 59-year-old English star told the Associated Press. “I said, ‘I can’t kiss you, can I?’ And he said, ‘No, don’t!’”

Though the two-time Oscar winner has known the honor was coming since seeing her name on Queen Elizabeth II’s Birthday Honors List last June, she was presented with her investiture pin at Buckingham Palace by the prince on Wednesday. The ceremony officially made her a Dame Commander of the British Empire — the female equivalent of a knighthood — for her services to drama.

Congratulations to Dame Emma Thompson! Today at Buckingham Palace, the actor received her Damehood from The Duke for services to Drama. pic.twitter.com/1gSfaawBii — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 7, 2018