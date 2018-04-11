Netflix won't submit original films to Cannes following rules change

Following rule changes by the Cannes film festival that prevent films without a French theatrical release from appearing in the prestigious competition section, streaming giant Netflix has decided it won’t submit any titles for consideration in this year’s line-up. The announcement was made by Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, in an exclusive interview with Variety.

“We want our films to be on fair ground with every other filmmaker,” Sarandos said in the interview. “There’s a risk in us going in this way and having our films and filmmakers treated disrespectfully at the festival. They’ve set the tone. I don’t think it would be good for us to be there.”