New ‘Lethal Weapon’ report reveals hostility of Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans' on-set feud

Jun. 1, 2018, 6:42 p.m.
New behind-the-scenes details regarding why Clayne Crawford was recently fired from Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” have been made public, and they reveal a set completely at odds with the show’s buddy-drama vibe.
According to a new report by Variety, the atmosphere on the “Lethal Weapon” set was “so toxic that by [the second] season’s end, Pinkerton security guards were present on set at all times to ensure that disagreements would not deteriorate into physical violence.”
In May, Fox renewed “Lethal Weapon” for a third season and announced that Crawford would be replaced by Seann William Scott, who will play a new partner for Damon Wayans’ Roger Murtaugh.
Jun. 1, 2018, 2:14 p.m.
MSNBC host Joy Reid apologized Friday for inflammatory blog posts unearthed earlier this week, saying she had evolved in the years since she wrote them. The network, meanwhile, stood by her.
“While I published my blog, starting in 2005, I wrote thousands of posts in real time on the issues of the day. There are things I deeply regret and am embarrassed by, things I would have said differently and issues where my position has changed,” the “AM Joy” host said in a statement Friday, adding that she was “sorry for the collateral damage and pain this is causing individuals and communities caught in the crossfire.”
While calling the posts “obviously hateful and hurtful,” MSNBC stood by Reid, saying in its own statement that they were “not reflective of the colleague and friend we have known at MSNBC for the past seven years.”
Jun. 1, 2018, 2:05 p.m.
Kanye West’s knack for unconventional album releases meant the first taste anyone got of “Ye” ahead of its release Friday was at the Diamond Cross Ranch in Wyoming’s Jackson Hole valley, not too far from where he recorded new music for a spate of projects, including Pusha T’s recently released “Daytona” and a joint release with friend Kid Cudi.
Collaborators, friends, press, radio programmers, executives and industry tastemakers from across the country all poured into Diamond Cross Ranch on Thursday evening for the event, which was also shown to millions across the globe via Wav, an L.A.-based music discovery app that won a bid to livestream the event over more well-known platforms such as Apple Music and YouTube.
The party was the climax of a whirlwind day where West’s guests were told next to nothing before arriving at a location where chartered jets awaited, the handiwork of 72 hours of secret planning.
Jun. 1, 2018, 12:08 p.m.
Following widespread criticism from the music community, Spotify has walked back its recently instated policy on “hate content and hateful conduct,” the streaming service announced Friday.
Last month, Spotify announced that it was rolling out the policy to curb content that "expressly and principally promotes, advocates, or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on characteristics, including, race, religion, gender identity, sex, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, veteran status, or disability."
Embattled R&B star R. Kelly and controversial rapper XXXTentacion were the first casualties under the policy, and their music was removed from promotional playlists and algorithmic recommendations, a move that sparked an intense debate within the music industry.
Jun. 1, 2018, 9:08 a.m.
John Cena and Nikki Bella are back together after less than a month apart, turning their breakup into merely a six-week break, and the world makes a tiny bit more sense again.
“Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it,” an insider told Us Weekly late Thursday. “It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”
The pro-wrestling couple, who split up in mid-April, just weeks before their planned May 5 wedding, had been engaged for about a year.
Jun. 1, 2018, 8:05 a.m.
Call it “Ye” day.
Kanye West’s new album, “Ye,” appeared on major streaming services Friday morning, hours after the rapper premiered the feverishly anticipated work during a live-streamed listening party that brought dozens of celebrities, industry types and journalists (including The Times’ Gerrick D. Kennedy) to a ranch near Jackson Hole, Wyo.
With only seven tracks in 24 minutes, the record is the surprisingly tidy result of an epic rollout, which had West tweeting about his support of President Trump and appearing on TMZ to declare that slavery was “a choice.”
Jun. 1, 2018, 7:32 a.m.
Maroon 5 pays homage to several “It” girls in its dizzying music video for “Girls Like You,” featuring Cardi B.
The video for the band’s latest love song, which debuted Wednesday, revolves around frontman Adam Levine standing at a microphone while a camera rotates around him, showcasing a head-spinning display of female talent.
Women’s empowerment, particularly in the #MeToo era, also played well in Drake’s “Nice for What” video, which debuted last month. Here, Levine gets personal too, having his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, and their months-old daughter, Gio Grace, cap off an array of two dozen stars across music, film and television.
May. 31, 2018, 7:09 p.m.
“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee is facing a barrage of criticism after describing Ivanka Trump with a derogatory word on her TBS talk show on Wednesday. She’s now backpedaling on her word choice.
“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Bee said in a statement to The Times.
In an expletive-laden segment about how a federal government agency “lost” nearly 1,500 migrant children, Bee admonished President Trump’s daughter, who is a White House senior advisor, for posting a picture of herself and her son on Twitter when reports again gained traction over the weekend.
May. 31, 2018, 6:23 p.m.
Early “Bachelorette” front-runner Garrett Yrigoyen wants to apologize and let people know his past Instagram “likes” are not a reflection of him or his morals.
“I am sorry to those who I offended, and I also take full responsibility for my ‘likes’ on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive,” shared Yrigoyen in a lengthy post on the photo-driven social media platform on Thursday.
“I have learned an extremely valuable lesson and am taking steps to grow, become more educated and be a better version of myself,” he continued. “I am not perfect, and I will never be anywhere close, but now I will always be more informed and aware of what I am liking and supporting, not just on Instagram, but in life.”
May. 31, 2018, 5:37 p.m.
Roseanne Barr doesn’t want people to compare her to others who have said “horrible things.” But she might want you to at least compare their apologies if her Twitter timeline is any indication.
“Please don’t compare me to other people who have said horrible things,” the comedian tweeted Thursday in the wake of the backlash against Samantha Bee. “I only care about apologizing for the hurt I have unwittingly and stupidly caused.”
Earlier in the day, “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee was under fire for calling Ivanka Trump a vulgar word during Wednesday night’s episode when she urged the White House senior advisor to stand up against her father’s immigration policies and the separation of children from their parents.