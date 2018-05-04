New 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' clip shows the moment Chewie became Han's co-pilot

May. 4, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
Just how was one of the galaxy’s favorite piloting partnerships born?
“Solo: A Star Wars Story” celebrated “May the Fourth,” a.k.a. Star Wars day, by releasing a new clip showing the moment Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) first takes his seat next to Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.
The scene starts with Qi’Ra (Emilia Clarke) sitting next to Han as they try to maneuver the speedy starship through debris while being chased by other attacking ships. When Han asks for some auxiliary power to be diverted to the rear deflector shield, the nearby Wookiee not only makes sense of the request but steps in to complete the complicated task with ease.
May. 4, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
Olivia de Havilland’s lawsuit against FX is not quite gone yet.
On Friday, De Havilland’s attorneys filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to review an appellate court’s recent decision to toss out her case against FX over her portrayal in the miniseries “Feud: Bette and Joan.”
"Whether a person portrayed in one of these expressive works is a world-renowned film star — 'a living legend' — or a person no one knows, she or he does not own history,” wrote the appellate panel in its March decision. “Nor does she or he have the legal right to control, dictate, approve, disapprove, or veto the creator's portrayal of actual people."
May. 4, 2018, 10:17 a.m.
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel had fun in their monologues Thursday night with what Kimmel called “a new episode of America’s most popular daytime soap, ‘What the Hell is Happening in Washington.’ ”
The big news: a trip to Fox News by Rudy Giuliani, just retained as one of President Trump’s attorneys, to talk about how Trump actually did repay attorney Michael Cohen for the $130,000 in hush money that went to porn star Stormy Daniels.
The president “funneled” the money through Cohen’s law firm, thereby repaying Cohen for his payout to Daniels, Giuliani said on Sean Hannity’s show.
May. 4, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
My whole 'SNL' experience was about pulling it all off in the moment you're doing it. Theater was the antidote to that.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ana Gasteyer sings, all kidding aside
May. 3, 2018, 2:10 p.m.
While the Avengers are busy teaming up on “Infinity War,” another epic superhero mash-up launched online on Thursday.
We speak, of course, of Ryan Reynolds and Céline Dion, who’ve made the latest marketing move for “Deadpool 2.”
Dion, who like Reynolds is Canadian, released her new song “Ashes” on Thursday. She accompanied it with a video which in addition to clips from the film features the red-suited anti-hero Deadpool performing some impressive interpretive dance moves — in heels, no less — while the celebrated singer belts her finest onstage.
May. 3, 2018, 1:08 p.m.
Cover girl Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek of the Cars have split after nearly 30 years of marriage, the supermodel announced Wednesday.
“Ric and I have been peacefully separated for the past year,” the 53-year-old said on Instagram. “The photos of our happy family are, in fact, happy family photos; we are just no longer a couple.”
The two met in 1984 when she worked on the Cars’ music video for “Drive,” and they were married in August 1989. Sons Jonathan and Oliver were born in 1993 and 1999, respectively.
May. 3, 2018, 12:29 p.m.
Detroit radio station 105.1 The Bounce said Thursday that it has banned Kanye West’s music from its airwaves.
“We feel like Kanye has gone too far with his latest statement declaring that ‘slavery was a choice,’” deejays BiGG and Shay Shay from “The Morning Bounce” said in a Facebook post on Thursday. “We are over it.
“We don’t want to hear Kanye’s music. So we are taking a stand and we aren’t playing his music anymore; we just are refusing to give him a platform,” they continued.
May. 3, 2018, 11:46 a.m.
In its latest step to address the sexual misconduct scandals that have roiled the film industry in recent months, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday that it had expelled comedian Bill Cosby and director Roman Polanski from the group's ranks.
The decision by the academy's 54-member board of governors, which includes such luminaries as Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Kathleen Kennedy, was reached at a May 1 meeting "in accordance with the organization's Standards of Conduct," the academy said in a statement.
Cosby was convicted of three counts of sexual assault on April 26, capping a stunning fall from grace for the once beloved comic who starred on such TV hits as "I Spy" and "The Cosby Show" as well as in movies like "Uptown Saturday Night."
May. 3, 2018, 10:35 a.m.
Marvel’s smash “Black Panther” and Netflix’s spooky serial “Stranger Things” led the pack of nominees for the rebranded 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, it was announced Thursday.
“Black Panther” scored seven nods, including best movie, performance and hero nods for star Chadwick Boseman, scene stealer for Letitia Wright and villain for Michael B. Jordan, as well as best on-screen team and fight nominations.
The juggernaut comic-book adaptation was also joined by its predecessor “Thor: Ragnarok” and follow-up — Marvel’s latest box-office smash “Avengers: Infinity War” — which scored two and three nominations, respectively.
May. 3, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten likely will replace his star-emblazoned helmet with a microphone and headset.
After 15 seasons with the Cowboys, the NFL star reportedly will join ESPN for a tony gig as an analyst for “Monday Night Football,” according to a Thursday report from the cable sports network and multiple media outlets.
No official announcement has been made, but No. 82 is said to have informed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Jason Garrett of his decision, the Associated Press and NFL.com reported. Witten is expected to replace Jon Gruden, who’s departing to coach the Raiders.