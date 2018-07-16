Something is coming to Hawkins, and it could be more than a Season 3 teaser trailer.
The recently Emmy-nominated ‘80s-themed show “Stranger Things” released a new trailer Monday to get fans excited for the upcoming season. The tweet already has more than 55,000 views.
“Ahoy! Something is coming...to Hawkins Indiana,” the caption said on Twitter.
As if the final match of the World Cup weren’t exciting enough, “Doctor Who” fans got a glimpse of the upcoming season of the show in anticipation of its upcoming panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
Just under a minute long, the trailer does a lot of heavy lifting along the way, introducing not one but three companions for the new Doctor.
Bradley Walsh (Graham), Mandip Gil (Yasmin) and Tosin Cole (Ryan) will all join Jodie Whittaker in the 11th season of the revived British classic.
The new queen has arrived.
English actress Olivia Colman has taken up the mantle of Queen Elizabeth II for Season 3 of “The Crown,” and Netflix on Monday shared the first glimpse of her as the maturing monarch.
Colman is seen in profile, sitting for a cup of tea while clad in the British sovereign’s signature pearls and monochromatic suit.
First comes love, then comes winning the World Series, then Kate Upton and Justin Verlander announce they’re going to be parents.
The model shared a photo of herself Saturday on Instagram leaning on a Miami balcony with the caption #PregnantinMiami and tagged her Houston Astros pitcher husband Verlander. Upton’s bold red pantsuit revealed her budding baby bump.
Verlander, 35, and Upton, 26, tied the knot Nov. 4 in Italy right after his first World Series win. The two appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” a couple of weeks later and told the host that they’d set wedding plans when Verlander still played for the Detroit Tigers (he was traded to Houston mid-season, last August).
We're never satisfied, but to feel dissatisfied you have to have a notion of what you want and what you can attain. As long as you feel restless, you're never going to reach it. That's the problem of the creative spirit. So I hope to always feel restless, because the day I stop will be the day my creativity runs out.
We're made of two things, the masculine and feminine. We may mask certain parts of it. Sometimes that puts us in a weird, out-of-balance way. But if you embrace it, walk into it, then you realize it's part of you; it's what life's about. Light and darkness.
The world, universe, God, whatever you call it, has so much more in store if you just sit back and relax and do what's right in front of you.
Yvette Nicole Brown is taking over as the interim host of AMC’s “Talking Dead” as well as a “Walking Dead” special.
The network issued a statement on Friday saying “Brown will step in as an interim guest host of ‘The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special’ on August 5 and ‘Talking Dead’ when it returns following the premiere of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ on August 12, as we work to complete our assessment related to Chris Hardwick.”
This follows the network’s previous announcement that the “Community” actress would be taking over as moderator of the “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Walking Dead” panels at San Diego Comic-Con later this month.
Scarlett Johansson has left the movie “Rub & Tug” after the decision to cast her as a transgender man landed with a resounding thud in Hollywood and beyond as soon as it became public in early July.
“In light of recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting as Dante ‘Tex’ Gill, I have decided to respectfully withdraw my participation in the project,” the actress said in an exclusive statement to Out magazine on Friday.
“I’ve learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realize it was insensitive.”
Friday morning, Ariana Grande released the music video for her newest song, “God Is a Woman,” and it seems to carry a very strong message.
What that message is isn’t quite clear, but it feels really strong. (Heads-up: There are screaming rodents a third of the way in. But that’s beside the point.)
Grande’s latest effort off her upcoming album, “Sweetener,” has bold elements, from the singer’s body-strong poses to her final re-creation of Michelangelo’s “Creation of Adam,” which casts Grande in the role of God and alongside a woman of color as Man.