Nicole Kidman got “protection” from her marriage to Tom Cruise in the 1990s, she says — protection from the sexual harassment experienced by many of her Hollywood peers.
The “Big Little Lies” actress spoke up about her 1990 marriage to Cruise at age 22 in a Women and Power column written for New York magazine’s the Cut. Their 11 years together isn’t something she likes to talk about publicly, she said, out of respect for her marriage now to musician Keith Urban.
“I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed. I would work, but I was still very much cocooned. So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it’s almost like I had to grow up,” Kidman said.
“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert added his voice — and body— to President Donald Trump’s latest “60 Minutes” interview, spoofing POTUS’ Sunday appearance on CBS’ news magazine.
It’s unlikely the CBS late-night host, a scathing critic of Trump and his administration, would get a sit-down with the president any time soon, so on Monday, he gave viewers a taste of how it could go.
“I’m Stephen Colbert. Tonight, my interview of Lesley Stahl’s interview of President Trump,” he said.
Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to a baby boy.
A spokeswoman for Middleton and husband James Matthews said Tuesday that their first baby had been born the day before.
Kensington Palace said Prince William and Kate are “thrilled for Pippa and James.”
I took the low-expectations route. I'm glad I didn't have a deal with so much money that every move is scrutinized.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Flying Into the Radar
The stars are out in full force to support GLAAD’s 2018 Spirit Day, an effort to take a stand against bullying while also standing in support of LGBTQ youths on Thursday.
On Monday, GLAAD released an initial list of participants for this year’s Spirit Day festivities, including many prominent actors, musicians, athletes, social-media stars and more.
Participation includes wearing purple and posting messages of hope and awareness on social media and TV networks sporting purple logos for the day.
A conversation about mental health between rapper Kanye West and radio host Charlamagne Tha God has been canceled.
Charlamagne broke the news on Instagram on Monday, sharing a poster promoting the TimesTalks event, which was set for Wednesday in New York, with the word “cancelled” superimposed on it.
“Normalizing being mentally healthy is a conversation that I really wanted to have with Kanye because he’s been so vocal about his own mental health struggles,” Charlamagne wrote.
The light that burns twice as bright burns half as long. And so ends the whirlwind romance of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.
The pop star and “Saturday Night Live” actor reportedly ended their relationship and engagement over the weekend, according to TMZ, after five months of highly publicized bliss.
Davidson, 24, and Grande, 25, began dating in May, before quickly becoming engaged the following month. They put on quite a show: The pair got matching tattoos, practiced continuous oversharing and acquired a tiny pig over the course of the five-month relationship.
Director Bryan Singer on Monday accused Esquire of dredging up old allegations about him in an upcoming article for the magazine.
The “X-Men” franchise director issued a statement via Instagram saying that he’s known for some time that the magazine “may publish a negative article” about him and he preemptively denied some of its details.
He said the article, which has yet to be published, repeats the same allegations, presumably about sexual assault, which have dogged him for years.
Kensington Palace said Monday tht
I like to make movies that have you go on a journey. Like an accordion, they are expansive and then squeeze your heart and then let you go.