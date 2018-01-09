New 'Krypton' trailer shows Superman's grandfather meeting Adam Strange
No bad cops and an affinity for Uggs: Five things we learned about ABC's 'American Idol' reboot
|Meredith Blake
For anyone wondering how ABC plans to put a new twist on “American Idol,” a show that has been off the airwaves for less than two years, a panel Monday at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour cleared things up… a little.
Returning host Ryan Seacrest was joined by the show’s new trio of judges — pop star Katy Perry, country singer Luke Bryan and R&B legend Lionel Richie — and a team of producers to discuss the revival, which premieres in March.
Details about the show were scant, while talk of “dreams coming true” and “inspiration” was plentiful. But here’s the information we were able to glean:
- None of the judges could name the winners of the last three seasons of “American Idol” — Perry dodged the question from a reporter, who was making the point that in its later seasons, the Fox version of “American Idol” was no longer churning out actual American idols, with the declaration that “literally, we are wasting our time if we do not find a star.” Her fellow judges were similarly evasive. (For the record, the winners in question were Trent Harmon, Nick Fradiani and Caleb Johnson.)
- No one is really the new Simon Cowell, but Perry comes closest — When the panel was asked who would be the “bad cop” of the revival, Perry replied, “I’m blunt, but I can’t be mean because I’m a woman.” Showrunner Trish Kinane said they weren’t looking to replicate the success of the original by finding another Cowell or a Randy Jackson type. That said, Perry is “brutally honest,” according to Kinane. “If she doesn’t think they’ve got what it takes, she will try and steer them somewhere else.”
- Don’t expect another William Hung — Kinane told reporters that the show wouldn’t feature so many bloopers of people who can’t sing. “It doesn’t feel comfortable to put borderline unstable people up and laugh at them,” she said, sounding very unlike a reality television producer. “We want the humor, but we don’t want the exploitation.”
- But also don’t expect the show to be all that different from the original — “There’s been a lot of talk about how is this show different. You’ve got three different faces. You have different contestants. But to change the show drastically in terms of format, I think, would be a mistake,” Seacrest said, emphasizing that, at its core, “American Idol” is basically the same as ever. “We go out. We look for young, talented people. They see the judges. They come back to Hollywood and then they’ll have to step up.”
- Seacrest wears Uggs on the plane — The host spends a lot of time flying back and forth from Los Angeles to New York, where he hosts “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” and he likes to be comfortable. This information is not necessarily that relevant to “American Idol,” but we felt the need to share it anyway.