No bad cops and an affinity for Uggs: Five things we learned about ABC's 'American Idol' reboot

For anyone wondering how ABC plans to put a new twist on “American Idol,” a show that has been off the airwaves for less than two years, a panel Monday at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour cleared things up… a little.

Returning host Ryan Seacrest was joined by the show’s new trio of judges — pop star Katy Perry, country singer Luke Bryan and R&B legend Lionel Richie — and a team of producers to discuss the revival, which premieres in March.

Details about the show were scant, while talk of “dreams coming true” and “inspiration” was plentiful. But here’s the information we were able to glean: