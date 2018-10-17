Steady yourselves, “Orange is the New Black” fans: Netflix has revealed that the upcoming seventh season of the prison drama will be its last.
The final look at the goings-on at Litchfield Penitentiary will air in 2019, according to an announcement by Netflix posted Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, which looks about as grim as to be expected with the cast aboard a prison bus. But for a warmer, slightly wistful response, various members of the cast appeared in a second tweet for the show that expressed gratitude to fans.
“Warning,” the tweet reads, “this might make you cry.”
Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant has been removed from this weekend’s Animation Is Film Festival days after an online petition protesting his appointment over his 2003 rape allegation surfaced online.
“After discussions with the various stakeholders of Animation Is Film, the decision has been made to remove Kobe Bryant from the 2018 jury,” Eric Beckman, founder of the Animation Is Film Festival and CEO of GKIDS, said in a statement to The Times on Wednesday.
“We are a young organization and it is important to keep our collective energies focused on the films, the participating filmmakers, and our festival attendees.”
Even when hospitalized — especially when hospitalized — Lena Dunham continues to practice radical transparency with her life.
On Wednesday, the “Girls” creator shared a selfie on Instagram displaying incisions and mesh underwear, evidence of her latest surgery in her ongoing battle with endometriosis. The disorder causes the tissue that typically serves as the uterine lining to grow outside of the uterus and is often accompanied by intense pain.
“Yesterday I had a two hour surgery to remove my left ovary, which was encased in scar tissue & fibrosis, attached to my bowel and pressing on nerves that made it kinda hard to walk/pee/vamp,” Dunham wrote in the photo’s caption.
Taylor Swift speaking up about the upcoming midterm election wasn’t just a blip in last week’s news cycle — the music superstar continued her social-media-fueled voter outreach on Wednesday with another politically charged Instagram post.
The “Reputation” singer-songwriter urged fans and followers — many of whom hail from a younger demographic — to take advantage of early voting options in their respective states. And that’s likely because early voting in her home state of Tennessee, where she endorsed Democratic candidates and slammed Republicans, began Wednesday.
“Something I wish I knew about when I was 18 and voting for the first time: ✨EARLY VOTING✨,” the 28-year-old wrote. “It makes it so quick and easy to go and cast your vote before November 6.”
For the first time in nearly 49 years, Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch just won’t be the same: Lifelong puppeteer Caroll Spinney has announced his retirement.
“I plan to be an ambassador for Sesame Workshop for many years to come. After all, we’re a family!” the 84-year-old said Wednesday in an announcement from the workshop, the nonprofit behind “Sesame Street.”
“But now it’s time for two performers that I have worked with and respected — and actually hand-picked for the guardianship of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch — to take my alter-egos into their hands and continue to give them life,” he continued.
Late-night hosts didn’t look a gift horse in the mouth Tuesday night after President Trump’s insult of Stormy Daniels.
Trump had taken to Twitter earlier in the day to celebrate a judge’s dismissal of Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against the president and, in the process, called his alleged ex-affair partner “horseface.”
The lovely lads of late night were more than willing to use Trump’s comments as ammunition against him, breaking out their pointiest jabs for the man with a long history of disparaging women.
Nicole Kidman tries to demolish the most dangerous parts of her past in the upcoming film “Destroyer.”
On Wednesday, Annapurna released an official trailer for the gritty crime drama, which stars Kidman as LAPD Det. Erin Bell, who reluctantly revisits a previous undercover assignment that yielded tragic results. She must reconnect with the remaining members of a gang, as well as her own sordid memories of the entire experience.
“I’ve spent my whole life scrappin’ — jealous, hungry, scared,” she says in the trailer while slogging through the snow. “I’m gonna find something decent, something good.”
Lady Gaga’s engagement ring is enough to make you forget Ariana Grande gave her nearly $100,000 bling back to Pete Davidson after those two young lovers reportedly broke up over the weekend.
In addition to publicly acknowledging her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino on Monday night, the singer and “A Star Is Born” actress flashed what an E! News expert was betting is a pink sapphire surrounded by diamonds.
So what’s it like? In a word: huge.
Ariana Grande’s reported split with Pete Davidson is now accompanied by a split from the internet.
The pop star broke her silence on Tuesday in the wake of reports over the weekend that she and the “Saturday Night Live” actor called off their whirlwind engagement.
After spending the day filming the NBC special “A Very Wicked Halloween” for which she performed “The Wizard and I,” Grande posted brief missives on her Instagram Stories that gave fans a glimpse into her personal life.
I love the people. It's the system that I don't like in America. I didn't like the cowboy idea, what they did to the Indians and the black people there.
