Paley Center announces expansive exhibit exploring Netflix's 'The Crown'

Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd in Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

After scoring the biggest box-office opening ever over the weekend with “Avengers: Infinity War,” Disney and Marvel unveiled the full trailer for its upcoming summer flick “Ant-Man and the Wasp” on Tuesday.

The new sneak peek narrows its focus to Paul Rudd’s size-altering Avenger getting someone to watch his back. That someone is none other than the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), the no-nonsense, winged daughter of super-scientist and shrinking-tech developer Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).

The sequel, the 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first featuring a titular female heroine, also sees the return of the fast-talking Luis (Michael Peña) and introduces a villain who can walk through walls named Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). And, naturally, she too is bent on world domination.