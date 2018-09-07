Host Jimmy Kimmel, left, and Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro, center, with producer J. Miles Dale at the Academy Awards in 2018. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Facing a backlash over its recent announcement of a new category for “best popular film,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Thursday that it will not include the new award in the upcoming Oscars telecast and will “seek additional input” on how — or whether — to move forward with it.

“There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognize the need for further discussion with our members,” academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement. “We have made changes to the Oscars over the years — including this year — and we will continue to evolve while also respecting the incredible legacy of the last 90 years.”

The decision comes less than a month after the academy’s board of governors announced the new category, a move that caught the film industry by surprise and was criticized by many as an act of pandering in search of ratings that would water down the significance of the awards as a whole.