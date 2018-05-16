Pauley Perrette thanks CBS for supportive statement after assault accusations

May. 16, 2018, 9:17 a.m.
All appeared well between CBS and former “NCIS” star Pauley Perrette after the network released a statement regarding accusations she made over the weekend, and the actress responded.
“I want to thank my studio and network CBS They have always been so good to me and always had my back,” Perrette tweeted Tuesday evening after the statement was released.
In its message, CBS said, “Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her.
May. 16, 2018, 8:41 a.m.
Britain’s Prince George and Princess Charlotte will take part in Saturday’s royal wedding festivities by serving as a page boy and a bridesmaid, respectively, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday.
The wee royals, nephew and niece to groom Prince Harry and third and fourth in line to the British throne, respectively, will be among the 10-child wedding party when Harry and actress Meghan Markle’s celebration kicks off at Windsor Castle this weekend.
The ceremonial duties come as little surprise given that George, 4, and, Charlotte, 3, took on similar roles in their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding around this time last year.
May. 16, 2018, 8:31 a.m.
For a superhero, Deadpool sure seems to have a lot of free time on his hands.
The poison-tongued potty mouth crashed Stephen Colbert’s monologue Tuesday night and directed his brash brand of comedy at Colbert, late-night and, of course, President Trump.
Deadpool, better known as actor Ryan Reynolds, joined Colbert just as the host was bemoaning Hollywood’s glut of superhero films.
May. 16, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
There was a time when I did feel I missed out on my childhood, but now look what I have. If I were to do it again, I think I would do it the same way.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Janet Jackson Finally Learns to Say 'I'
May. 15, 2018, 2:47 p.m.
Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, will reportedly miss the royal wedding this weekend because he has to undergo major surgery on Wednesday morning.
The news comes hours after Markle reportedly changed his mind about skipping this weekend’s nuptials and decision to walk his daughter down the aisle as originally planned.
“I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle,” Thomas Markle told TMZ on Tuesday morning.
May. 15, 2018, 9:40 a.m.
Pauley Perrette, who recently left CBS’ long-running drama “NCIS" after 15 seasons, is saying she bailed on the show because of “multiple physical assaults” that made it unsafe for her to hang around.
“I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened,” the actress said over the weekend on Twitter. “But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me.”
Perrette, whose lab-geek character Abby Sciuto had a strong cult fan following, said a “very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine’" is fueling false tabloid stories about her — stories that fans shouldn’t believe.
May. 15, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
If you’re asking yourself, “Is this the real life?” the answer is yes.
If you’re asking yourself, “Is this just fantasy?” the answer is no.
20th Century Fox released a teaser trailer for “Bohemian Rhapsody” on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse of Rami Malek as iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.
May. 15, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
Another week, another leak, another peek into what’s happening behind the scenes at the White House.
Stephen Colbert rolled into Monday night’s monologue on “The Late Show” delighted with a New York magazine story that claims President Trump and Fox News pundit Sean Hannity talk on the phone regularly, including just before bed.
“They’re like the Gayle and Oprah of angry old white men,” Colbert quipped, referencing the enduring friendship of Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey.
May. 15, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
We are all singing. We call it speech, but we're singing to each other. I thought, as soon as you put spoken word onto music, you start to hear it like singing anyway. You start to develop musical value and musical weight, and you start to notice how this word falls on that beat, and so on.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Brian Eno explores the melody of the spoken word
May. 14, 2018, 3:32 p.m.
“With the right white man, we can do anything.”
So says Ron Stallworth, played by John David Washington, in the first trailer for Spike Lee’s movie “BlacKkKlansman” as he shares the details of his plans to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
Set in the early 1970s, “BlacKkKlansman” tells the story of Stallworth, who was the first African American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. He makes it his mission to investigate and expose the KKK.