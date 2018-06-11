It was a night of bold statements and big wins Sunday night at New York’s Radio City Music Hall for the 2018 Tony Awards. “The Band’s Visit,” nominated for 11 Tony Awards, won 10. "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two" won six Tonys, while “Angels in America” won three. Glenda Jackson and Laurie Metcalf won acting prizes for their performances in “Three Tall Women.”

Beyond the prizes, the ceremony, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, was notable for its powerful moments, which ranged from the sublime — when drama students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School took to the stage to sing “Seasons of Love” and their teacher, who protected dozens of students during the Parkland, Fla., shooting in February, won an excellence in theater education award — to the profane when Robert De Niro’s comments about Donald Trump were bleeped. Read our full coverage.