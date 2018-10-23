Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might delay a visit to the U.S. because of the duchess’ pregnancy and subsequent arrival of the royal baby, according to a report out on Tuesday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — currently on a 16-day tour of Commonwealth countries Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga — are believed to be pushing back their U.S. tour next year from spring to fall, TMZ reported.
However, a Kensington Palace spokesperson declined to comment on the report when reached by The Times on Tuesday.
By any measure, Drake is an inescapable force in pop music. But now one can credibly argue that he’s having one of the best years on the charts of any artist or group in modern history.
With his new cameo on Bad Bunny’s smash hit “Mia,” the rapper notched his 12th appearance on a Billboard top 10 single in 2018. That sets a new record over the prior landmark set by the Beatles in their world-conquering year of 1964.
Drake’s remarkable 2018 run includes solo staples such as “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings,” each of which spent significant time at No. 1, often on the back of extremely meme-able videos.
Comedian Sarah Silverman is apologizing for an anecdote she shared about Louis C.K. masturbating, after facing criticism from a woman who accused C.K. of sexual misconduct.
On Monday, Silverman was interviewed by Howard Stern and revealed that in her long friendship with C.K. she occasionally gave him consent to masturbate in her presence, stating that as young comics they would sometimes let their “freak flags fly.”
The story comes in the wake of C.K.’s 2017 admission that he had repeatedly propositioned women for permission to masturbate in front of them, disregarding the power imbalance that may have existed between them because of his fame.
Producer Ryan Murphy donated $10 million to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where his son Ford Theodore Miller Murphy has been treated for pediatric cancer over the last two years.
“Today at the hospital we are donating a wing in tribute to Ford and our family is making a gift of $10 million dollars so that other children can experience the love and care of this exceptional facility,” Murphy wrote Monday on Instagram.
The “American Horror Story” and “Glee” producer made the announcement as he marked Ford’s 4th birthday. The post, which featured a photo of the youngster riding a pony, revealed the child’s history with neuroblastoma and detailed the life-saving care he’d received at the children’s hospital.
Rosie O’Donnell has a new love in her life and is ready to take the next step.
The Times can confirm that the actress and former co-host of “The View” is engaged to Army veteran Elizabeth Rooney.
O’Donnell, 56, gushed to People on Monday about her fiancee, who is 23 years her junior.
Everything that I'm doing right now is because I feel like doing it. It's pretty dope.
Sarah Silverman said Louis C.K. used to masturbate in front of her, but only when she gave him permission.
In an interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show on Monday, Silverman discussed her friendship with C.K. and how as young comics they sometimes let their “freak flags fly” together.
“When we were kids and he asked if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I’d go ‘… yeah, I want to see that! It’s like science!’” said Silverman. But “sometimes I’d be like ‘… no, gross’ and we’d get pizza.”
Amy Schumer is pregnant with her first child — but she’d rather you focus on the midterm election.
The “I Feel Pretty” star, 37, who married chef Chris Fischer in February, announced the pregnancy on journalist Jessica Yellin’s Instagram page Monday by burying the lead at the end of her list of voting recommendations for the website News Not Noise.
“I’m pregnant,” she wrote at the bottom of a list of nearly two dozen candidates.
Once a scream queen, always a scream queen.
Jamie Lee Curtis wasn’t just slaying on the red carpet last week as the actress’ return to the “Halloween” franchise also raked in big bucks at the box office over the weekend.
Revisiting her role of Laurie Strode for the first time since 2002’s “Halloween: Resurrection,” Curtis wasn’t above a little bragging about how well her latest film performed with an allegedly (we’ve seen pictures and are skeptical) 59-year-old actress in the lead role.
It was only a matter of time before Pete Davidson turned his breakup with singer Ariana Grande into stand-up fodder.
The “Saturday Night Live” star appeared at Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood on Saturday for Judd Apatow’s Judd & Pete for America event, a voter benefit for Swing Left. There, the comedian quickly addressed the elephant in the room: him.
Davidson, who has previous joked about his father’s death on 9/11, confirmed and somewhat elaborated on the split, poking fun at his current living situation and his much-maligned Grande-inspired tattoos.