Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rumored to honeymoon in the Canadian Rockies

May. 29, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
- Celebrity
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly honeymoon in the Canadian Rockies, surrounded by nature and abundant wildlife.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be heading to the Canadian province of Alberta and staying at the tony Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, TMZ reported on Monday.
The resort is situated in Jasper National Park, Canada's largest Rocky Mountain national park, which is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
May. 27, 2018, 11:26 a.m.
- Music
Hip-hop collective Brockhampton has ousted member Ameer Vann over allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a statement the group released on Twitter.
"Ameer is no longer in Brockhampton," the tweet reads. "We want to sincerely apologize to the victims affected by Ameer's actions. We were lied to, and we're sorry for not speaking up sooner."
The group also announced that it would be cancelling its remaining U.S. tour dates to "go home and regroup."
May. 27, 2018, 11:08 a.m.
- Movies
Despite debuting in first place at the box office, Disney's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is coming in well under expectations with just $83.3 million through Sunday, a disappointing haul for the usually sure-footed blockbuster franchise.
The second "Star Wars" movie to hit theaters in six months — the shortest window ever between two films in the long-running intergalactic saga — "Solo" was originally expected to gross between $140 million and $150 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, according to analysts. Now, the film is expected to gross $101 million through Monday, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore.
Compared with opening weekends from last year, "Solo" has a lower three day gross than "Justice League" (a major disappointment despite grossing $93.8 million), and the R-rated X-Men entry "Logan," which grossed $88.4 million.
May. 26, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
It’s easy to get egocentric in this business. But I don't think an expensive car should be at the forefront of your goals, you know what I mean? I'm interested in making music that connects us rather than separates us.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Her Truth Is Out There
May. 25, 2018, 11:33 p.m.
Morgan Freeman defended himself Friday against accusations of inappropriate behavior toward women, saying he had joked with them but did not assault anyone or create unsafe work environments.
He also asserted that he never offered employment in exchange for sex.
“I am devastated that 80 years of my life is at risk of being undermined, in the blink of an eye, by Thursday’s media reports,” he said in a statement.
May. 25, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
- Movies
- Celebrity
A day after eight women accused Morgan Freeman of sexually harassing behavior, two more conversations have been unearthed in which he made journalists feel uncomfortable.
"Entertainment Tonight" aired the video Thursday and posted it on YouTube on Friday. It showed “ET” reporter Ashley Crossan interviewing the actor in 2016 during a "London Has Fallen" junket.
“Are you married?” Freeman asked; Crossan said she was not. “Fool around with older guys? I’m just asking,” he replied.
May. 25, 2018, 11:52 a.m.
The rumored romance between Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande that has left social media shook all week continues to shake things up today.
Davidson, a comedian best known for his tenure on “Saturday Night Live,” posted an Instagram story refuting online trolls who suggested that his borderline personality disorder made him unfit for relationships.
“Normally I wouldn’t comment on something like this,” Davidson wrote, “but I’ve been hearing a lot of ‘people with BPD can’t be in relationships’ talk.
May. 25, 2018, 11:43 a.m.
- Movies
Harvey Weinstein might well have extra time for some light summer reading in the coming months. And if his appearance Friday morning was any indication, he's already lining up some books.
The disgraced mogul toted three tomes with him, perhaps carefully selected for the optics they would convey, during his perp walk Friday as he surrendered at New York police headquarters.
One was leather-bound and might have been a journal, Time reported; the others were “Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway Revolution” by Todd S. Purdum — perhaps he’s pondering a Broadway comeback? — and 2005’s “Elia Kazan: A Biography” by Richard Schickel.
May. 25, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
- TV
- Music
- Late-night
In a “Carpool Karaoke” first, Adam Levine seemed far more interested in the car than the karaoke.
Oh, and he and James Corden also had a run-in with the cops.
The Maroon 5 frontman dropped by “The Late Late Show” on Thursday to revisit some of the band’s biggest hits and, perhaps more importantly, to try to beat Corden on the racetrack.
May. 25, 2018, 9:31 a.m.
- Movies
- Celebrity
“We got you,” Rose McGowan said. “We got you.”
The actress “didn’t believe this day would come,” she said on “Megyn Kelly Today” Friday, reacting to the early morning arrest of Harvey Weinstein, whom she says raped her 20 years ago at the Sundance Film Festival. Her reaction was right in line with how much of Hollywood cheered the mogul’s downfall.
Weinstein surrendered to New York authorities around 4:30 a.m. Pacific time. He was led into a courtroom in cuffs and charged with crimes including rape for alleged forcible sexual acts against two women in 2013 and 2004, Manhattan Dist. Atty. Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said in a statement.