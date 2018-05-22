May. 22, 2018, 11:17 a.m.
- Celebrity
For Britain’s newly designated Duke and Duchess of Sussex, business comes before pleasure.
A mere three days after marrying at Windsor Castle, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for their first official post-wedding appearance on Tuesday to kick off Prince Charles’ 70th birthday celebrations in London.
The couple delayed their honeymoon to attend the engagement celebrating Harry’s dad’s birthday — six months before the Prince of Wales turns 70 in November.
May. 22, 2018, 10:22 a.m.
- Awards
History was made at Monday night’s Miss USA pageant as Sarah Rose Summers took home the title.
The 23-year-old from Omaha was the reigning Miss Nebraska USA, making this the first time the state has boasted the Miss USA title.
Hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, the 2018 pageant featured its first all-female judges panel, including co-founder and CEO of IT Cosmetics Jamie Kern Lima, founder and CEO of EAG Sports Management Denise White, “Today” style contributor Lilliana Vazquez, Miss USA 2008 Crystle Stewart and Miss Washington USA 1998 Natasha Curry.
May. 22, 2018, 9:37 a.m.
- Movies
GLAAD’s annual study assessing inclusion in films of 2017 found an “alarming drop” in LGBTQ characters in last year’s major studio releases.
In response, the advocacy group is asking studios to have 20% of major studio releases include LGBTQ characters by 2021, with 50% of films including such characters by 2024.
The directive comes as GLAAD’s Studio Responsibility Index, which maps the quantity, quality and diversity of roles in films released by the seven major Hollywood studios, found that of the 109 releases last year, only 14 (12.8%) included LGBTQ characters — the lowest percentage since the organization began tracking in 2012.
May. 22, 2018, 9:01 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Late-night
Another day, another Twitter rant from President Trump.
Seth Meyers took “A Closer Look” at the president’s latest tweetstorm on Monday’s episode of “Late Night,” debunking Trump’s collusion conspiracy theory.
Meyers began by going over the six lengthy tweets sent by the president on Sunday, declaring that he will “hereby demand” an investigation into whether the FBI infiltrated his campaign.
May. 22, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
We're so, so, so afraid of rejection that we waste insane amounts of life making excuses for other people's actions or even our own.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ginnifer Goodwin, of 'He's Just Not That Into You,' embracing rejection
May. 21, 2018, 1:09 p.m.
- Movies
Are you a hardcore fan of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” who has been yearning for something far more hardcore than a genial singing bear?
First, why?
Second, there’s a new movie just for you.
May. 21, 2018, 12:49 p.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
“Ready Player One” star Lena Waithe will be the recipient the Trailblazer Award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards next month.
“Honored,” she tweeted on Monday, adding an #IWantMyMTV hashtag.
Inaugurated in 2012, the award recognizes “game-changing creators with fresh and fearless voices in entertainment,” MTV said in a statement.
May. 21, 2018, 12:08 p.m.
- TV
- Music
Good news for fans who are sad that another season of “Saturday Night Live” has come to an end.
The long-running comedy series released a special video that had been cut for time from Saturday’s episode, featuring the talents of cast members Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, host Tina Fey and musical guest Nicki Minaj.
The bit includes McKinnon, Bryant and Fey doing a sterling impression of pop-rock band Haim — a Los Angeles-based group made up of three sisters — singing about being ride or die for their friends, no matter how rough the road gets.
May. 21, 2018, 9:55 a.m.
- Celebrity
Chrissy Teigen’s postpartum oversharing continued through the weekend, delighting fans, moms and parenting bloggers with her signature wit.
The model and pithy social star introduced the world to her baby boy, Miles Theodore Stephens, whom she welcomed with husband John Legend last week.
“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!” Teigen wrote on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a sweet first look at Miles in all his contemplative newborn glory.
May. 21, 2018, 8:49 a.m.
- Music
Bob Seger is back — and so is his back.
On Monday, the old-time rock ‘n’ roller announced rescheduled dates for his “Runaway Train” tour, postponed in October due to an urgent medical issue with the singer's vertebrae.
In a January interview with Rolling Stone, Seger, who turned 73 earlier this month, reflected on the loss of rock contemporaries, including Glenn Frey, and the aging process in general.