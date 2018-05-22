Luke Evans as Gaston, left, with Josh Gad as LeFou, in "Beauty and the Beast." (Laurie Sparham / Disney via AP Photo)

In response, the advocacy group is asking studios to have 20% of major studio releases include LGBTQ characters by 2021, with 50% of films including such characters by 2024.

The directive comes as GLAAD’s Studio Responsibility Index, which maps the quantity, quality and diversity of roles in films released by the seven major Hollywood studios, found that of the 109 releases last year, only 14 (12.8%) included LGBTQ characters — the lowest percentage since the organization began tracking in 2012.