The Australian director is known for films such as “Berlin Syndrome” (2017) and “Lore” (2012), as well as writing on TV series such as “The Kettering Incident” (2016).

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Marvel met with more than 70 directors over half a year in its search for a “Black Widow” director. Shortland will be the first woman to solo-direct a Marvel Cinematic Universe title, and only the second woman director in the franchise after Anna Boden, who is directing 2019’s “Captain Marvel” along with Ryan Fleck.