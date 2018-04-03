Rapper Cardi B to co-host 'The Tonight Show' next week

Apr. 3, 2018, 9:37 a.m.
Rapper Cardi B will inevitably showcase her unfiltered finesse as a guest host of “The Tonight Show” next week.
The “Bodak Yellow” MC will co-host the April 9 show with Jimmy Fallon, marking her third appearance on NBC’s late-night program and the show’s first-ever co-hosting gig in the Fallon era, the network announced Tuesday.
No word yet on whom they’ll be interviewing, but NBC said the rapper will be staying for the hour.
Apr. 3, 2018, 9:31 a.m.
Sometimes people do things that just make you want to scream. For Seth Meyers, it was Donald Trump’s speech at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
On Monday night’s episode of “Late Night,” Meyers’ “A Closer Look” segment zoomed in on how the president chose to celebrate Easter: by taking to Twitter.
“Yesterday was Easter, the holiest day of the Christian calendar. So Trump woke up bright and early and tweeted to his followers, ‘Happy Easter!’ And all was right with the world,” said Meyers. “For 90 minutes. And then Trump started raving about caravans of immigrants.”
Apr. 3, 2018, 9:04 a.m.
“Fashion is fleeting. Style is forever.”
So said André Leon Talley to the Los Angeles Times upon the release of “The Gospel According to André” at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. And so it goes in the new official trailer for the film, which was released Monday, coinciding with the announcement of the movie’s May 25 limited release date.
“He’s the Nelson Mandela of fashion,” says Will.i.am, one of the myriad famous faces who pop up along the way. “The Kofi Annan of what you got on.” Others include but aren’t limited to Whoopi Goldberg, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford and Anna Wintour.
Apr. 2, 2018, 7:22 p.m.
Actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are stepping away from their nine-year marriage.
The “Step Up” stars, who met as dancers on the set of their 2006 dance flick, announced plans to separate on Monday in a lengthy statement posted on Instagram.
“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple’s dual posts said. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths now.”
Apr. 2, 2018, 1:44 p.m.
Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes has issued a video apology for the inflammatory statements he made in the wake of the March for Our Lives protests a little more than a week ago, saying he “was not attempting to impugn the youth of America or this beautiful thing they've accomplished.”
Hughes has a unique role in the gun-control debate as a supporter of gun rights who was also one of the victims of the November 2015 terror attack at the Bataclan theater in Paris, where 89 people died. His posts garnered significant media coverage.
“What I had intended to be a statement about the hijacking by any side of the aisle of the beautiful agenda of a movement of our nation's youth came off seeming like a mean-spirited personal attack and slight of the youth themselves, and even a personal attack of its leadership,” Hughes said in the Sunday video.
Apr. 2, 2018, 1:35 p.m.
Having performed the classic Beach Boys albums “Pet Sounds” and “Smile” in their entirety on separate tours in recent years, Brian Wilson is planning to bring the group’s beloved Christmas recordings to life during a limited tour timed for the holidays.
Announced Monday, “Brian Wilson Presents: The Christmas Album Live” tour is scheduled to launch Nov. 28 in Minneapolis and include stops in a dozen cities, including a Dec. 20 show at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, the closest venue to Los Angeles at this point.
Wilson is to be joined by another founding member of the Beach Boys, singer-guitarist-songwriter Al Jardine, and latter-day band member Blondie Chaplin. Both have been on tour with him in recent years.
Apr. 2, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
Acclaimed rapper Jay-Z is up next on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” and it looks like he’ll be breaking down what makes a good rapper.
In a short preview clip released by the streaming giant on Monday, the Grammy winner sits down with “The Late Show” veteran and gives shout-outs to his contemporaries, praising rapper Snoop Dogg’s voice and Eminem’s cadence.
“There’s multiple ways to be good,” he explains to Letterman. “Some people just have it all.”
Apr. 2, 2018, 12:13 p.m.
Frank Stallone apologized to David Hogg over the weekend for a since-deleted tweet slamming the teen gun-control activist for being “too big for his britches” and a “coward,” among other less savory terms.
“To everyone and to David Hogg especially. I want to deeply apologize for my irresponsible words,” Sylvester Stallone’s younger brother wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “I would never in a million years wish or promote violence to anyone anywhere on this planet. After what these kids went though I’m deeply ashamed. Please accept my apology. Frank.”
The original tweet contained several NSFW words we’ve omitted here.
Apr. 2, 2018, 11:47 a.m.
It’s a very happy Monday for nearly a dozen prime-time series on the CW after the network announced a batch of early renewals.
“As The CW expands to a six-night, Sunday through Friday schedule next season, we are proud to have such a deep bench of great returning series for 2018-19,” Mark Pedowitz, president of the CW, said in a statement Monday.
“By picking these ten series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come,” said Pedowitz. “And I’m especially happy that we’ll continue to work with the incredibly talented casts, producers, and writers who create the series our fans are so passionate about.”
Apr. 2, 2018, 10:11 a.m.
Though his exterior suggests he’s invincible, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not immune to the crushing weight of depression.
The “Rampage” star offered more insight into his own struggles with mental illness in a new interview with Express.
“I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere,” Johnson told the British outlet, referring to a stint when he was a teenager. “I was crying constantly.”
Apr. 2, 2018, 9:58 a.m.
Blac Chyna is one hot mama, at least when it comes to taking care of her baby girl.
Then she’s flat-out on fire.
Chyna was caught on video Sunday at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, removing her jacket and attempting to swing her pink plastic baby stroller after someone supposedly tried to touch Dream Kardashian, her child with ex-BF Rob Kardashian.