Rapper Post Malone was among 16 people aboard a Gulfstream IV jet that landed at New York Stewart International Airport on Tuesday hours after blowing out two tires on takeoff.
The private jet had been London-bound when it took off around 10:45 a.m. Eastern from the Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. The flight burned off fuel for hours, and then, after being diverted a couple of times, the pilot landed the plane uneventfully on its wheels at the airport in New Windsor, N.Y.
“[I] landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website…,” Malone, 23, tweeted after he landed. “[B]ut not today.”
Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle will no longer helm Bond 25, the next film in the James Bond franchise.
The “Slumdog Millionaire” director left the project “due to creative differences,” according to a tweet from the official 007 Twitter account, attributing the announcement to film producers Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and the film’s star, Daniel Craig.
Boyle’s talent agency declined to comment on the announcement on Tuesday.
Madonna, who has done tributes to Prince and Michael Jackson at various award shows, paid homage Monday night at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards to the late Aretha Franklin — by telling her own story. During, um, the presentation for video of the year.
That’s right — Madonna’s story. Not Franklin’s.
Confusing? Many thought it was simply disrespectful. “Does Madonna know Madonna didn’t die,” someone quipped on Twitter.
“Star Wars” actress Kelly Marie Tran proved on Tuesday that the pen is mightier than the lightsaber.
In an essay for the New York Times, “The Last Jedi” star, who became the first Asian American actress to win a prominent role in a “Star Wars” film, addressed online harassers as well as those who make minorities and women of color feel marginalized.
Tran’s essay comes months after the actress scrubbed her social-media presence following racist and misogynistic campaigns from “Star Wars” “fans” who did not like her character and Rian Johnson’s film.
Every 10 years, historically, country music becomes the dominant force in music .... whenever that happens, people become a lot more aware of Western things.
MTV is bringing back “The Hills.”
On Monday during the 2018 Video Music Awards, the cable network announced it is reuniting some of the old gang for “The Hills: New Beginnings.”
The original reality series debuted in 2006 as a spin-off of “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” and ran for six seasons. The series followed the L.A. lives of stars Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port, turning them into household names.
“GLOW” will be back in the ring with a third season.
Netflix has renewed the wrestling comedy, which features a sprawling female cast that includes Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin, for a 10-episode third installment.
Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, the series is inspired by the short-lived real Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW). Netflix’s fictional world tells the story of a misfit posse of women wrestlers. Brie plays Ruth Wilder, a struggling actress who finds a spot in the female wrestling show. Gilpin plays her friend, ex-soap star Debbie Eagan, who begrudgingly joins the squad.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra put an official stamp on their engagement over the weekend, celebrating the milestone alongside his parents and her family in Mumbai.
“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” Jonas posted on social media Saturday.
Though it was reported in late July that the 25-year-old musician and the 36-year-old actress were engaged, this weekend’s photos proved the deal had been sealed.
Move over Michael Jackson, ‘cause there’s a new album in town — and by new, we mean new to the top of the best-sellers list.
The Eagles’ greatest hits album is now the No. 1 best-selling album of all time in the U.S., according to the Recording Industry Assn. of America.
The rock band’s 1976 album “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975” has been certified 38x platinum in the United States, meaning sales and streams of the album have reached 38 million, the Associated Press reported Monday.
Actress Rose McGowan spoke out Monday after the New York Times reported that fellow Harvey Weinstein accuser Asia Argento had paid a settlement to her own sexual harassment accuser.
“I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago,” McGowan wrote on Twitter. “Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere.”
Actress-director Argento, a public face of the #MeToo movement, recently paid off a former child actor who said she sexually assaulted him in a Marina del Rey hotel when he was 17, according to the NYT report.