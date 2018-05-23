Rebel Wilson shuts down Vogue cover controversy before it really starts

May. 23, 2018, 1:04 p.m.
Let’s all calm down, shall we?
Rebel Wilson says she was not slimmed down via technology for the upcoming June cover of Vogue Australia, a magazine most of us in the U.S. never would have seen if not for the often-questionable objections from social media.

May. 23, 2018, 11:23 a.m.
Screen and stage star Ian McKellen has taken aim at Hollywood’s inclusion problems, asserting that “half of Hollywood is gay” but you’d never know it based on the dearth of LGBTQ projects being produced.
The 78-year-old actor, who’s the subject of the new documentary “McKellen: Playing the Part,” railed against the industry when recently asked by Time Out London what he thought of so few gay characters appearing in blockbusters. He took particular issue with the controversy around Jude Law’s Professor Dumbledore not being “explicitly gay” in the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts” film.
“That’s a pity. Well, nobody looks to Hollywood for social commentary, do they?” quipped the actor, who was approached for the wizard’s role in the previous “Harry Potter” films. Then he tore into the industry.
May. 23, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Move over, Emmy. There’s a new accolade in town.
The Kennedy Center announced Wednesday that Julia Louis-Dreyfus will receive the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, just the latest feather in the 11-time Emmy winner’s cap.
"Like Mark Twain, Julia has enriched American culture with her iconic, unforgettable, and outright hilarious brand of humor,” Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement.
May. 23, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
Amid declarations of “spygate” and witch hunts, President Trump came to the defense of Fox News personality Tomi Lahren after she was accosted at a Minneapolis bar over the weekend.
“Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman!” he wrote Wednesday, shortly after Lahren discussed the incident on “Fox & Friends.”
The 25-year-old replied to the president with an American flag emoji.
May. 23, 2018, 8:21 a.m.
Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart are closer than ever, thanks to a charity fundraiser that landed the former “Daily Show” host under the current “Late Show” host’s desk Tuesday night.
The Omaze benefit campaign raised $451,000 for Next for Autism and gave winner Rachel Olmer the opportunity to hang out under Colbert’s desk for a “Late Show” episode. She also got to deliver a punch line and ask a guest — in this case, comedian and actor David Cross — a question.
But for one scene-stealing segment, Olmer was joined underneath Colbert’s desk by Stewart, who brought props, gags and all manner of chaos to the confined space and repeatedly interrupted a Colbert bit about the Obamas on Netflix.
May. 23, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
As a community, African Americans should put the passion, the energy, the emotions we feel now into protecting and nurturing our youth and repairing the flaws in society that enable their lives to be seen as so expendable.
May. 22, 2018, 4:22 p.m.
Is this the end of the road for “UnReal”?
The Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday that the upcoming fourth season of the reality-TV-skewering series will air first on Hulu rather than its original home, Lifetime.
However, the speculation that really turned viewers’ heads was that the upcoming fourth season might be its last.
May. 22, 2018, 11:17 a.m.
For Britain’s newly designated Duke and Duchess of Sussex, business comes before pleasure.
A mere three days after marrying at Windsor Castle, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for their first official post-wedding appearance on Tuesday to kick off Prince Charles’ 70th birthday celebrations in London.
The couple delayed their honeymoon to attend the engagement celebrating Harry’s dad’s birthday — six months before the Prince of Wales turns 70 in November.
May. 22, 2018, 10:22 a.m.
History was made at Monday night’s Miss USA pageant as Sarah Rose Summers took home the title.
The 23-year-old from Omaha was the reigning Miss Nebraska USA, making this the first time the state has boasted the Miss USA title.
Hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, the 2018 pageant featured its first all-female judges panel, including co-founder and CEO of IT Cosmetics Jamie Kern Lima, founder and CEO of EAG Sports Management Denise White, “Today” style contributor Lilliana Vazquez, Miss USA 2008 Crystle Stewart and Miss Washington USA 1998 Natasha Curry.
May. 22, 2018, 9:37 a.m.
GLAAD’s annual study assessing inclusion in films of 2017 found an “alarming drop” in LGBTQ characters in last year’s major studio releases.
In response, the advocacy group is asking studios to have 20% of major studio releases include LGBTQ characters by 2021, with 50% of films including such characters by 2024.
The directive comes as GLAAD’s Studio Responsibility Index, which maps the quantity, quality and diversity of roles in films released by the seven major Hollywood studios, found that of the 109 releases last year, only 14 (12.8%) included LGBTQ characters — the lowest percentage since the organization began tracking in 2012.