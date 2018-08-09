Cher, quite frankly, is still having the time of her life.
On Wednesday, the pop legend announced that her ABBA cover album, “Dancing Queen,” goes on sale Sept. 28. Then, on Thursday, she released its first song: an electric, bass-thumping rendition of the band’s 1979 song “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).”
(And if that main riff sounds familiar, yes, Madonna sampled it for her 2005 hit “Hung Up.”)
Pottermore announced Thursday that “Game of Thrones” star Natalie Dormer is joining the Wizarding World to narrate the new Audible audiobook “Harry Potter: A History of Magic.”
“Get ready to embark on an audio journey like no other,” Pottermore tweeted.
Dormer will share tales of mythical beings and legends that were introduced in the books and featured in J.K. Rowling’s online universe Pottermore.
“Friends” star Matthew Perry is on the mend.
The 48-year-old recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital “to repair a gastrointestinal perforation,” his spokesperson confirmed in a statement to The Times on Wednesday.
“He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals,” the spokesperson said.
Denise Richards announced Wednesday that she is officially joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” according to People.
The 47-year-old actress is a big fan of the show and told TV host and producer Andy Cohen back in 2010 on “Watch What Happens Live” that her favorite housewives are Bethenny Frankel (“New York”), Tamra Judge (“Orange County”), Teresa Giudice (“New Jersey”) and Dina Manzo (“New Jersey”).
Richards is set to join the current cast of Beverly Hills wives Camille Grammer, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.
What is it about Johnny Depp that makes him so Teflon to accusations of bad behavior?
While Hollywood enters a new age of accountability, Depp’s erratic — and allegedly violent — behavior continues to exist in its own reality with no obvious consequences.
Until now. Maybe.
Friends, “Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez is engaged to actor-model Joe LoCicero, whom she met when he played a stripper on the CW novela in 2016.
In the words of that series’ omniscient and pitch-perfect narrator, “I KNOW! Straight out of a telenovela, right?!”
Rodriguez kept the news to herself until this week, when she confirmed to multiple outlets that she and LoCicero were indeed betrothed.
As if the holidays were short on fresh Nutcracker fare, Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” aims to fill an apparent cinematic void.
The studio released the second trailer for the live-action film on Wednesday, further delving into the dark side of author E.T.A. Hoffmann’s traditional tale and offering a closer look at Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman’s roles in the fantastical adaptation.
Last December’s teaser showed young Clara (Mackenzie Foy) following a golden thread into a mysterious parallel world replete with toy soldiers, whimsical castles and more period costumes than you could shake your fist at.
Carrie Underwood is expecting baby No. 2 with hubby Mike Fisher, and guessing by the pink balloons, pink background and pink jacket in her announcement, it very well might be a girl.
“You might be wondering, or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?,’” the country singer said during a two-part Instagram video announcement Wednesday revealing her upcoming in-the-round tour and reminding people about her “Cry Pretty” album.
“Well ... yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond," she said as the camera pulled back to reveal a pink "BABY" sign in balloons hanging above her.
