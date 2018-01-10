Report: Michelle Williams made a fraction of Mark Wahlberg's pay on 'All the Money' reshoots

Catt Sadler says she and Jason Kennedy were ‘apples to apples’ on duties and tenure
Nardine Saad
The impressive cinematic feat of Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” has been undercut yet again by reports that Mark Wahlberg earned a whole lot more money than his costar Michelle Williams during reshoots of the film.
Looks like somebody figured out how Forbes’ highest-paid actor is making all the money in the world.
According to USA Today, Wahlberg reportedly negotiated a $1.5-million payout for the last-minute work on the drama, while Williams earned a meager per diem fee for her work — an estimated $80 each day.
The Oscar-nominated actress, a proud supporter of the Time’s Up gender-equity campaign, earned less than $1,000 for the reshoot, USA Today reported, citing three unnamed sources familiar with the situation.
The film’s production company, Imperative Entertainment, and reps for Wahlberg and Williams did not respond to The Times’ requests for comment on Wednesday.
Scott managed to rally the cast and crew over the Thanksgiving holiday to reshoot scenes with newly cast Christopher Plummer, who replaced embattled actor Kevin Spacey as billionaire J. Paul Getty after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct. The original film was completed in October and the amendments required about 10 days of work, but it still made its Christmas release date.
The director previously told USA Today that the reshoot cost $10 million — a relatively cheap endeavor because “everyone did it for nothing,” he said. Scott said he and Williams refused to get paid and that he only needed to pay Plummer and the crew.
However, as the Washington Post reported in November, Wahlberg’s team, known for driving a tough bargain, managed to negotiate the notable payout. USA Today said that figure was $1.5 million and reported that Williams wasn’t told about the negotiation.
For the record, 10:20 a.m.: A previous version of this post referred to Williams as an Oscar-winning actress. Williams has been nominated four times but has not yet won an Academy Award.