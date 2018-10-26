Heavy hitters including “Incredibles 2” and “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” will be taking on smaller, foreign projects including Japan’s “Fireworks” and Taiwan’s “On Happiness Road” in the Oscar race for 2018 animated feature film.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a list of the 25 films in consideration for this years animated feature award. The announcement from the Academy mentioned that not all of the films included had completed their Los Angeles qualifying run yet, but did not clarify which movies had not yet complied.