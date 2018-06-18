Father’s Day came with a lot of emotional baggage for Tommy Lee and his estranged son Brandon Lee after an Instagram post by the Mötley Crüe drummer that had been intended to honor his own dad — and reflect on Lee’s tumultuous journey as a father — went awry.
Tommy Lee’s lengthy post, in which he admits his shortcomings as a father to his two sons with former “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson, was not well-received by the eldest, Brandon, who allegedly punched his father in March, sending him to a hospital, and accused him of alcoholism.
“Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don’t know the value of things. If they break something, they don’t care because they know they’ll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don’t care because so many people tell them it’s OK,” Tommy Lee wrote.
Like a regular Brothers Grimm fairy tale, John Cena declared he’s willing to undergo surgery, if it means that having children – and marrying – Nikki Bella.
The star-crossed lovers of the squared circle made their way back to each other on Sunday’s episode of “Total Bellas,” a reality series documenting the lives of twin sisters and pro-wrestlers Nikki and Brie Bella and their romantic partners.
Cena and Bella announced their breakup in April, just three weeks before the pair were scheduled to wed. In May, Cena appeared on “Today” with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford to declare his continuing love for Bella and earlier this month, People confirmed that the couple had reunited.
Disney has asked theater owners to include a warning about scenes featuring strobe and flashing lights in its latest movie "Incredibles 2," the studio confirmed.
AMC Theatres said the studio reached out with the request on Friday, and showings of the film are now accompanied by a sign offering the warning.
The request coincides with a viral Twitter thread by blogger Veronica Lewis warning theatergoers of scenes that she said could potentially prove as triggers for people with epilepsy or other conditions.
With a simple image on Instagram announcing its arrival, pop superstar Beyoncé and her husband, rap mogul Jay-Z, surprise-released a new collaborative album Saturday afternoon.
Called “Everything Is Love,” the nine-song release is available exclusively on the music streaming service Tidal at the moment. It’s not yet clear when the album will be available through other outlets.
Speculation had been high that the two were planning something, and the new record arrived as the husband-and-wife team were concluding the European leg of their joint tour.
AMC Networks has announced that it will not air “Talking With Chris Hardwick,” which was slated to begin its second season on Sunday night. The abrupt move comes days after Hardwick’s ex-girlfriend alleged in a Medium post that an unnamed ex-boyfriend, thought to be Hardwick, had previously abused her.
“We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years. We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously,” the network said in a statement Saturday.
“While we assess the situation, ‘Talking With Chris Hardwick’ will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month.”
Chris Hardwick’s name no longer adorns the Nerdist website he founded, after abuse accusations were levied against an unnamed person by his former girlfriend Chloe Dykstra.
Legendary Entertainment, which acquired Nerdist Industries in 2012, issued a statement on Friday, addressing Hardwick’s absence.
“Chris Hardwick had no operational involvement with Nerdist for the two years preceding the expiration of his contract in December 2017,” the statement read.