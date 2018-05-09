Roman Polanski dismisses #MeToo movement as 'total hypocrisy'

May. 9, 2018, 11:34 a.m.
- Movies
- Celebrity
Convicted statutory rapist, fugitive and Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski has thoughts on the #MeToo movement.
According to the Associated Press, in a recent interview with the Polish edition of Newsweek, Polanski dismissed the movement as “collective hysteria of the kind that sometimes happens in the society.
“Everyone is trying to sign up, chiefly out of fear,” Polanski continued. “To me this is total hypocrisy.”
May. 9, 2018, 9:41 a.m.
Musicians Sheryl Crow, Common, Andra Day, Jimmy Jam and Cam are among 16 music industry members who have been named to a task force looking into gender and racial bias issues that came to a head earlier this year following the 2018 Grammy Awards ceremony.
The newly formed task force is headed by Tina Tchen, former chief of staff to First Lady Michelle Obama. Others selected to explore the disparities in Grammy Award nominations that resulted in a #GrammysSoMale campaign include executives from record companies, music publishers, academic institutions and other entertainment world entities.
They include Stephanie Alexa, ATO Records vice president of finance and licensing administration; Universal Music Group Executive Vice President Michele Anthony; broadcast journalist Giselle Fernandez; Creative Nation CEO and co-owner Beth Laird; BET Networks chairman and CEO Debra Lee.
May. 9, 2018, 8:53 a.m.
- Movies
Jordan Peele revealed a few major details about his sophomore directorial effort on Tuesday.
The “Get Out” maestro tweeted a monochromatic title poster and key art for his highly anticipated upcoming project. Another social thriller, the movie will be called “Us” and promises to be “a new nightmare from the mind” of the Academy Award winner.
May. 9, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
- TV
- Movies
- Politics
- Late-night
- Celebrity
Woody Harrelson, star of the upcoming “Star Wars” film “Solo,” which explores the origins of Han Solo, gave fans a glimpse into his own origin story, featuring an unexpected guest star.
The veteran actor stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday to discuss the film and swap stories about his good buddy Willie Nelson when Kimmel asked about a different pal from Harrelson’s past.
After establishing that Harrelson attended Hanover College, Kimmel asked if he knew Vice President Mike Pence, who attended at the same time.
May. 9, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
Our job is to unleash the play. It's not just about your character or interaction with the other characters. There's an energy in all good plays which you have to find. And that is part and parcel of ensuring that an audience gets what it's about.
READ MORE: My disastrous tea with Glenda Jackson
May. 8, 2018, 2:17 p.m.
- Celebrity
Looks like it’s true: Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are getting a divorce after only six months of marriage.
Haynes, 29, filed papers Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, which also reported last week that the couple had broken up.
Reps for the “Arrow” actor did not immediately respond to an email seeking confirmation.
May. 8, 2018, 12:04 p.m.
- Celebrity
Fashion’s biggest night turned into a night for celebs to take their rumored romances public.
During Monday’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala, several celebrity couples made a high-profile splash as they walked the ivory carpet clad in dramatic looks aligned with the exhibition’s “Heavenly Bodies” dress code.
Though many stars at the event were joined by the designers of their festive frocks, quite a few made a bigger statement.
May. 8, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Taking Catholic iconography and making it fashion is old hat for Madonna.
So for Monday night’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”-themed Met Gala in New York, it’s unsurprising that the holy mother of pop took things to the next level.
Attendees were treated to a special performance by Madonna to close out the star-studded event. After changing out of her black Jean Paul Gaultier gown, the artist reappeared, face-hidden by a hooded monk’s robe.
May. 8, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
- Celebrity
It’s a boy for first-time mom Kirsten Dunst.
The “Fargo” star and her fiancé, costar and on-screen husband Jesse Plemons, have welcomed a healthy baby boy, according to the Associated Press. But additional details on his arrival were sparse.
And by sparse, we mean basically nonexistent.
May. 8, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
- Late-night
- Celebrity
When it comes to President Trump appearing on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” the host calls the chances of that happening “the classic hypothetical in that it’s never gonna happen.”
“I'm happy he hasn't been here,” Meyers said in an interview with Politico’s Off Topic on Tuesday. “There's this idea that there's a really good interview with him to be had on a late-night talk show. I don't think there is.”
There’d been a chance that Trump would come on “Late Night,” actually, after Meyers had run into the POTUS-to-be at the 40th anniversary of “Saturday Night Live.”