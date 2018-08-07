In a triumph for both the CW and LGBTQ inclusion, rising action star Ruby Rose has been cast as Batwoman in the network’s upcoming Arrowverse crossover.
Rose will debut as Kate Kane in December when storylines from the CW’s numerous DC shows — “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Supergirl” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” — intersect for the annual hero team-up, the CW announced on Tuesday.
After that, the gender-fluid star will likely play Batwoman in the eponymous series being developed for the 2019-2020 TV season.
President Trump is on a “working vacation,” but there’s nowhere to hide from the disdain of late-night TV hosts everywhere.
A swathe of comedians let their shots fly on Monday night, after a Friday tweet saw Trump insulting NBA superstar and humanitarian LeBron James.
“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump tweeted. “He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!” (He was referring to fellow basketball great Michael Jordan.)
Prepare to pledge allegiance to Claire Underwood.
Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress Robin Wright will be back as the president of the United States when “House of Cards” returns on Nov. 2 for its sixth and final season — just days ahead of the real 2018 midterm elections.
Netflix announced the political drama’s premiere date on Tuesday with key art depicting Wright’s President Underwood seated victoriously on the Lincoln Memorial chair.
Margot Robbie might make you do a double take after seeing a photo she posted Monday on Instagram, featuring herself in costume as the late Sharon Tate.
The shot is a “first look” for the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and Robbie is spot-on as the actress.
In the post, Robbie wears a black turtleneck, white skirt and matching gogo boots that tie the outfit together in classic late-’60s fashion.
Just like that biweekly nightmare that you awaken from drenched in a cold sweat, A24 is sending audiences back to “Eighth Grade.”
The distribution and production company announced Monday via social media a slate of nationwide screenings for “Eighth Grade,” comedian Bo Burnham’s directorial debut about the awkward reality of early adolescence.
On Wednesday, A24 will host free screenings of the film in all 50 states and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Beyonce looks beautiful in and on September’s Vogue, her fourth cover shoot with the magazine, her second cover during its most popular month and the first cover shot by a black photographer in the magazine’s 126-year history.
As beautiful as 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell’s photos are, however, they are nowhere near as revealing as what Beyoncé offered up to writer Clover Hope.
Specifically, Queen Bey talked about the emergency C-section she underwent to deliver twins Rumi and Sir in 2017, citing toxemia and an immediate threat to her own health and to that of her twins.
After a decades-long career, Robert Redford has confirmed his plan to retire from acting.
His upcoming caper, “The Old Man & the Gun,” will likely be his final gig as an actor, he said in a recent interview.
“Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and [I’ll] move towards retirement after this ’cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21,” the 81-year-old told Entertainment Weekly.
Blake Lively fangirling over her favorite ‘90s girl group is just the thing to spice up your day.
The “Gossip Girl” actress posted a throwback photo Sunday on Instagram dressed head to toe as the Spice Girls’ Baby Spice (ponytails and platform shoes included) at a 1997 concert.
“Pretending to be someone else... since 1997. (Thanks @briaaamadridfor the photo of us at the Spice Girls concert. Sorry -not sorry- I tricked you into thinking I was @emmaleebunton),” Lively wrote.
Dave Bautista’s Drax will be back for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” but he’s not going to be happy about it.
That was the message Sunday as “Guardians” star and former WWE champion Bautista — who portrayed Drax in the first two “Guardians” films, as well as in “Avengers: Infinity War” — took to Twitter to again defend departed director James Gunn.
“I will do what I’m legally obligated to do but ‘Guardians’ without James Gunn is not what I signed up for,” Bautista wrote in response to a fan questioning his future participation with the franchise.