A revised Princess Tiana from "Ralph Breaks the Internet," left, looks more like her original "Princess and the Frog" incarnation. (Disney / YouTube, left; Disney, right.)

Princess Tiana got another makeover in Disney’s “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel after early images from the video game-inspired feature were decried for whitewashing the studio’s first and to date its only black princess.

The controversial “Ralph Breaks the Internet” stills showed Ralph’s partner, the rebellious Princess Vanellope, socializing with Tiana and others from Disney’s princess cohort, all in plainclothes.

However, Tiana, the protagonist of Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog,” had been animated with a slimmer nose, loose curly hair and significantly lighter skin than she’d had in her 2009 animated feature — a makeover that racial justice groups said “shocked and hurt” the black community.